Henry County property transactions recorded in mid-November

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court during mid-November:

From Phyllis H. Trull to Mary Yolanda Coleman of Martinsville: 11.756 acres on the northwest side of SR 702, Iriswood District: $30,000

From Nicole Harris to Jerry Harris of Bassett: 25 ares, Reed Creek District

From Harden Avery Hankins Jr. to Jennifer Haynes Hankins of Axton: 0.968 of an acre and 3.405 acres, Iriswood District

From TR Properties to The Theofilis G. Balabanis Trust of Roanoke: Certain lots in Henry County

From David W. Gray, sole devisee, to Wayland Chester Bellamy of Greensboro: Lot in Blackberry District, $3,000

From Richard Lewis to JNS Properties LLC of Ridgeway: Lot in Reed Creek District, $7,500

From James D. Knighton to Melissa B. Purdy of Collinsville: Lot off south side of Carol Court, Collinsville District, $95,000

From R. Wayne Fulcher to Vicky Miller of Bassett: 3.5 acres, Blackberry District, $125,000

From Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Carrington Mortgage Services of California: 3 parcels in Horsepasture District, $86,000

From John Wade Fulp to Alan R. Parker of Bassett: Nine-tenths of an acre on Hwy 57 near the old King J Via Store, Horsepasture District, $23,400

From Timothey M. Benefied to Alan J. Parker of Bassett: 4.79 acres near SR 57, $17,600

From Brenda P. Bryant to Lizbeth Laguna Galvez of Martinsville: Lot on west side of Wagoner Road, Reed Creek District, $85,000

From James Donald Merriman II to Darris Richard Gerlach Jr. of Collinsville: Lots on east side of Woodland Road, Reed Creek District, $295,000

From James D. Harmon to Katherine Gay Barrett of Martinsville: 2 lots in Martinsville District, $205,000

From Jimmy W. Joyce to Leo Wynne of Lexington: 41.554 acres on southwest side of SR 696, $623,000

From Donna Lynn LaPrad to Richard Arlen Curry Jr. of Ridgeway: 1 acre, Ridgeway District

From Deana L. DeHart to Hanna DeHart of Bassett: 1.3383 acres and 18.8064 acres

From Catherine Parker Lunt to Luis Asher of Axton: Parcels, $309,000

From Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association of Texas: Lot on northwest side of SR 1616, Iriswood District

From BKC Properties Inc. to Terrance O. Draper of Bassett: 1.1313 acres, Blackberry District, $99,900

From Linda H. Newcomb to Wendy Watkins of Fieldale: Lot in Horsepasture District

From James D. Harmon to Katherine Gay Barrett of Martinsville: Lots on south margin of roadway at Koehler, $1

From The Presbytery of the Peaks to The Holmes Memorial Presbyterian Church of Ridgeway: On half acre

From Keith Hairston to Hanna E. Shrader of Charlotte: Lot 55 of the Edgewood Village Subdivision

From Keith Hairston to Dustin M. Sullivan of Martinsville: Lot 54 on east side of Navajo Trail, Collinsville District, $6,000

From David Bruce Bonham to Harvey E. Mulligan of Axton: 1.235 acres and 0.045 acre on east side of Mountain Valley Road, Iriswood, $45,000

From Andrew Myo Neville to Yo Daddy’s Properties of Martinsville: Tract, $1,300

From Kevin Wilson to Brianna Tackett of Axton: 0.5 acres on north side of SR 610, $116,600

From Sharon Spencer Cunningham, Dev., to John Reyes Mulero of Martinsville: Lot known as 40 Stanley Main Street, Stanleytown, $25,000

From Robert W. Lovell, Trustee, to Seth Michael Robertson of Martinsville: 10.2 acres on Henry County Line, Iriswood District, $20,000

From Thy Bao Hunh to SPW Real Estate Inc. of Kentucky: Lot fronting east side of Mount Olivet Road, Iriswood District, $275,000

From Bobby L. Williams to Stephen Baldwin of Hartfield: Lots on west side of SR 672, $30,000

From Bernice Lee Turner to John Euell Turner of Bassett: 3.6922 acres on north side of SR 609, Horsepasture District

From Rose Hairston Price to Linc Realty LLC of Martinsville: 0.5 acres on south side of Eagle Road, Iriswood District, $100,000

From Knob Properties LLC to Portia Hairston of Beaverdam: Lot in Horsepasture District, $189,900

From Donna Lynn LaPrad to Richard Arlen Curry Jr. of Ridgeway: 3.25 acres

From Teressa Stallard to Daniel E. Stallard of Bassett: Lot on SR 834, Blackberry District

From V. Randolph Lester to Jeffrey Randolph Lester: 5.118 acres and 0.020 acre, Reed Creek District

From Lisa Ann Mize to Cindia L. Hairston of Axton: Lots in Iriswood District, $137,500

From Sue Turner Whorley to Douglas R. Whorley of Collinsville: $70,000

From Victor S. Cannaday to William L. Cannaday of Martinsville: Lot on southwest side of Pump House Road, Martinsville District

From Norman W. Philip to Dana Sagle of Ridgeway: Parcel on northeast side of SR 726, Ridgeway District, $200,000