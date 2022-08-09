Henry County property transactions recorded the second half of July

Following are Henry County property transactions recorded through Henry County Circuit Court recorded during the first half of July:

From Teresa Lynn Atkins to Sheila Richards of Bassett: lot on south side of Smith River, Blackberry Dist.

From Jonathan W. Gilley to Kayla Elizabeth Shelton of Bassett: 0.253 acres on southeast side of Lake View Lane, Blackberry Dist., $14,000

From Ignacio Hernandez Becerra to Eric Giles of Axton: 1 acre on west side of SR 625, Irisburg Dist., $16,000

From Nelson F. Smith to Terry A. Lankford of Martinsville: seven lots in Iriswood Dist., $550,000

From William Philip Rawls to Voronstead Wright Jr. of Martinsville: lot on east side of Plantation Road, Iriswood Dist., $425,000

From Irma H. Smart to Joseph C. Compton of Axton: 3.098 acres on southeast side of County Place, Iriswood Dist., $30,000

From Ronald A. Prevette to Kevin Wayne Prevette of Martinsville: 1.672 acres off SR 627, Horsepasture Dist.

From Donald L. Dogan to David Gearhart of Martinsville: lot on south side of Rosewood Ave., $165,000

From Michael A. Gilmer to Leslie W. Peters of Ridgeway: lot in Ridgeway Dist., $65,000

From Ronald J. Foley to Suzanne L. Turner of Bassett: 0.475 acre on east side of Dalewood Drive, Blackberry Dist., $2,129

From Bobby C. Taylor to Katlyn D. Lavrischeff of Axton: 5 acres, $130,000

From Raymond T. Johnson to Jonathan Paul Martin of Bassett: lots in Blackberry Dist., $180,000

From Jerone Mabe to Schoonover Real Estate Holding of Danville: lots on southwest side of U.S. 220, Martinsville Dist., $206,000

From Bobby R. Snow to James M. Lackey Jr. of Martinsville: 0.756 acre known as 430 Ellsworth Court, Ridgeway Dist., $132,000

From Brettly Gage Newman to Kelly Newman of Bassett: 3 acres on southeast margin of SR 608

From Mary Mays Joyce to Kimerly Clark of Bassett: lots on north side of Hwy 57, $249,900

From From Dan R. Prillaman to Michael S. Prillaman of Ridgeway: lots in Ridgeway Dist., and property on west side of SR 687

From Dan R. Prillaman to Jennifer A. Wilkins of Ridgeway Dist., property on west side of SR 687

From Carlton Witcher to Damascus Road Ministries of Martinsville: lots on Yeatts Road and lots in Martinsville Dist., $25,000, and lots in Iriswood Dist.

From Ruth L. Easley, sole devisee, to Tim Betterton of Gretna: 6.58 acres on southeast side of SR 614, Iriswood Dist., $20,000

From Kenneth A. Gilley to Kimberly Dawn Gilley of Ridgeway: lot in Horsepasture Dist.

From Kathy O. Joyce to Carroll Farm Operations LLC of Greensboro, N.C.: 45 acres and 55 acres on North and South Mayo Rivers, $229,878

From Nancy H. Lewis to D&P Farms LLC of Martinsville: tracts on Cardinal Road, Iriswood Dist., $66,500

From William Wade Henderson III to Clarence Hill of Bassett:0.2862 acres on southwest side of SR 678, Blackberry Dist., $36,000

From William Franklin Carrico II to James A. Stultz of Martinsville: property in Fieldale, $14,000

From David G. Emerson to David G. Emerson of Danville: lot in Reed Creek Dist., $129,500

From Jamie K. Harrill FKA to Joseph T. Harrill of Martinsville: 1.722 acres

From Joseph Edward Pigg Jr., co-trus., to JRE Martinsville LLC of Ashland: 6.074 acres on Route 58, partly in Horsepasture Dist., partly in Ridgeway Dist: $1 million

From Patricia Harless to Jacqueline Kitts Wilson of Axton: 0.340 acres on northeast side of SR 610, Iriswood Dist.

From Engle Properties to Yo Daddy's Properties LLC of Martinsville: 0.23 acres, Valetine Court, $55,000

From David M. Drake to Michael Parda of Florida: 5.426 acres on north side of SR 640, Ridgeway Dist., $92,000

From Evelyn M. Moss to Dennis O Moss of Martinsville: lot in Horsepasture Dist.

From Tracy Stone Cornelius to Bobby C. Taylor of Bassett: $45,000

From Eben Clifton Stone Jr, Devise, to Russell C. Stone of Ridgeway: lots in Horsepasture Dist., $8,864.53

From Russell C. Stone to Joshua Michael Duffy of Vinton: 0.500 acre

From Teddy Ray Franklin to Javier Lopez of Bassett: lot less a 6.560-foot strip, $2,500

From Russell C. Stone to Eben Clifton Stone of Ridgeway: 4.700 acres

From David L. Staples to Skyler Pelsinger of Ridgeway: $55,000

From Christopher A. Corbett to James Meelich of Reidsville, N.C.: lot in Ridgeway Dist., $135,000

From the Joseph Edward Pigg Trust to Richard A. Harris of Martinsville: Lot in Iriswood Dist., $15,045

From Donna S. Jones to Stephen H. Grossen of King George: 96.541 acres, Martinsville Dist., $189,000

From Upside Properties LLC to Arbra Handy of Ridgeway: 0.593 acre on northwest side of US 220, $40,000

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to Tiffany A. Price of Martinsville: five lots, Martinsville Dist., $68,100

From Audrey Carter O'Dell to James William Carter of Thomasville, N.C.: Lot on southwest margin of SR 909, Blackberry Dist., $4,000

From Lessie B. Hatcher to Pamela Wilson Hudson of Martinsville: 96.89 acres and 25 acres, Iriswood Dist.

From Lessie B. Hatcher to Lisa Lynne Wilson of Martinsville: lots on Meadowbrook Lane three miles southeast of Martinsville

From Lessie B. Hatcher to Pamela Wilson Hudson of Martinsville: lots on Meadowbrook Lane 3 miles southeast of the city of Martinsville

From Misty D. Hudgins to Carrie Colette Kendrick of Martinsville: 4.45 acres on east side of SR 988, Reed Creek Dist., $255,000

From Melissa H. Lannom to Richard Yates Dagnen of Bassett: two lots on northwest side of SR 775 in Blackberry Dist., $130,000

From Rocunda Mortgage Co. to Michael E. Wagner of Martinsville: tracts, $80,000

From Ernest Donald Hopkins to Robert Brian Amos of Spencer: 0.226 acre, Horsepasture Dist., $93,000

From Bruce W. Fulcher to Christopher Joseph Hundley of Martinsville: tract on southeast side of Hwy 108, Reed Creek Dist., $195,000

From John S. Agee to Marc McDonald of Collinsville: lot on south side of Maple St., Collinsville Dist., $165,000

From Oak Realty LLC to Selina A. King of Ridgeway: 0.299 acre on northeast side of Washington Road, Ridgeway Dist., $68,900

From William E. Peal to Steven Peal: tracts in Horsepasture Dist.

From Holly C. Kozelsky to Michael W. Lewis of Fieldale: 0.029 acre and 0.206 acre, Horsepasture Dist., $2,700

From Bobby C. Tatum to James D. Martin of Rocky Mount: property on west margin of SR 606, Reed Creek Dist.: $110,000

From Brandon S. Oakes to Darin J. Boyd of Bassett: lots on west side of Highway to Roanoke: $175,000

From Lionel J. Mullins to Elizabeth Bowman of Bassett: 0.414 acre and 1.06 acre on SR 675, $9,000

From James A. Vaught to Yartiza L. Santiago Landeros of Collinsville: lot in Collinsville, $149,900

From Edgar Joaquin Giron Perez to Alan D. Haverson of Richmond: 1.353 acres in Ridgeway Dist., $119,000