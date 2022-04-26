Henry County property transactions, second half of December

Following are Henry County property transactions recorded through Henry County Circuit Court from the second half of December. The Bulletin is listing property transactions through fall 2021 on Wednesdays until completed.

From Brian Perez Torres to Christopher M. Motes of Collinsville: 2.999 acres on north side of SR 671, Reed Creek Dist., $20,000

From Lisa Dodson to Francisco Javier Garcia Zuniga of Axton: 11.310 acres in Iriswood Dist., $41,500

From Richard D. Grindstaff to Lewis & Curtis LLC of Winston-Salem, N.C.: Lots 20-23 and Lot 132A, Blackberry District, $100,500

From Sara Campbell McKinney FKA to Phillips Pinnacle Properties CN of Manassas: 1.500 acres on south side of Wagon Trail Road, Horsepasture Dist., $162,500

From RAS Trustee Services LLC to BKC Properties Inc. of Vinton: Two parcels in Martinsville Dist., $55,000

From Lora O. Wall, KAK, to RBCB Properties LLC of Penhook: Parcel 1 Martinsville Dist. and Parcels II and III, Iriswood Dist.: $65,000

From Wingfield Family Limited Liabl. to Coale Parker of Acton, Mass.: 109.631 acres on Reliance Road, Blackberry Dist., $145,000

From Christopher Bryant to Miguel Valderrama Corona of Martinsville: 1.005 acre fronting Stoney Mountain Road: $28,000

From Harold Danny Foley Sr. to David C. Haskins of Bassett: 11.341 acres on Morningside Drive, Blackberry Dist., $120,000, and 1-acre lot on Morningside Drive, $15,000

From Wells Fargo Bank NA to Jeffrey D. Peters Jr. of Martinsville: 1.212 acres, Horsepasture Dist., $56,000

From Juan Antonio Telles to Jose Cruz Lovo Telles of Collinsville: Lots on southeast side of Colonial Drive, Collinsville, $50,000

From Mona Lisa Webb to Hernandez Monzon Niqui-Lauda of Roanoke: Lot 6 Block 12, Fieldale, $35,000

From Arthur O. Lockhart to Travis Alexander Lockhart of Bassett: Lot 1 and 2 north Bassett: $30,000

From Cecil S. Hodge to Debra Martin of Martinsville: Lots 55 and 56 on S side of Hwy 57

From Clinton Travis Young to Thaddeus Quinton Carter of Bassett: Parcel 5R on north side of SR 87, Ridgeway Dist.: $5,000

From Kyle S. Trent and Company Inc. to Bowles Quirk Properties of Martinsville: Lot 1 on south side of US 58 in Iriswood Dist., $94,000

From Sarah Myler to Alcova Mortgage LLC of Roanoke: Lot 3 on SW side of Woodhaven Road, Iriswood Dist., $118,686

From Ryan M. Nunn to Sarah Myler of Martinsville: Lot 3 on SW side of Woodhaven Road, Iriswood Dist., $117,500

From Robert James Oakley to Robert J. Oakley of Bassett: Parcels of land, $60,000

From Curtis Cahilll Construction, In. to R.J. Reynolds: Lots 106 and 107, Collinsville Dist., $95,294

From Joe Elchnah Cannaday to Clifford J. Turner of Roanoke: 3.804 acres on west side of Mockingbird Lane, Blackberry Dist., $4,000

From KH Property Investments LLC to J an J Home Buyers LLC of Martinsville: Lot 42 Block 1, Martinsville Dist., $40,000

From Harold D. Foley Sr. to William J. Alverson Sr. of Bassett: 4 parcels, Blackberry Dist., $141,75o, and SR 636 1.9253 acres, Blackberry Dist., $13,200

From Joe Davis Terry to Ross E. Allen of Martinsville: Lot 3 Section 5 Ridgeway Dist., $105,000

From Roer J. Morrison to Towanda Laverne Morrison of Martinsville: Lot 50, Iriswood Dist.

From Marvin M.Keen to Nicholas John Vandervort of Richmond: Certain tract containing 12.5 acres, Irisburg Dist., $6,500

Fromm Cynthis M. Thomas to Mickie James Root of Collinsville: Lots 16D and 17D, Martinsville Dist., $99,900

From Jesse James gravely to Joan Marie Gravely: Lot 14 Section D on SE side of Wren Ct., Iriswood Dist.

From Santos F. Martinez to Juan P. Jimenez of Bassett: Lot A on W side of SR 698

From Charles M. Sechrist to Christopher Alan Dellinger of Winston-Salem: Lot 24, 0.4529 Collinsville Dist., $73,000

From Lucille Riddle Shelton to Jesse Walker Shelton of Martinsville: 7.4 acres, Iriswood Dist.

From Mark E. Keatts to Alberto Valderrama Banda of Roanoke: Parcel near Horsepasture Church, $43,000

From Teresa Gail Hill to Ray P. Reynolds Jr. of Collinsville: Two lots on W side of SR 667, Collinsville Dist.

From Javonne Joseph to Curtis G. Hairston Jr. of Fieldale: Two parcels

From Charles N. Sechrist to Maximino Martinez of Collinsville: Lot 43, 0.2942 acres in Collinsville Dist.

From Everett L. Kennedy to Michael R. Hines of Martinsville: Lot 22 on Quail Lake Road, Iriswood Dist., $195,000

From Ben J. Davenport Jr. to Davenport Energy Inc. of Chatham: 5.26 acres, $1,123,800

From Kenneth G. Smith to Jennifer Boyd of Bassett: 5,207 acres on SE side of Boxwood Lane, Blackberry Dist., $118,000

From Leslie Belcher Oakes to Terressa B. Fridley of Martinsville: 16.108 acres, Reed Creek Dist., $16,108

From Sarah Morten Fisher, TR, to William Lee Harder of Bassett: 139.802 acres, Blackberry Dist., $403,100

From The Philpott Corporation to Kenneth A. Gibson of Bassett, 1.119 acres on Philpott Drive, $4,000

From Elva Boyd Nunley to Sara Hartis Roetken of Fieldale: Tract 6 and A containing aggregate 55643 acres, Blackberry Dist, $188,400

From Patrick Henry Farm Corporation to Dennis R. Adkins of Collinsville: Lots 2 through 23 on Earl Greens Drive, Patrick Henry Farms, $147,368.48

From Dave & Jerri LLC to Dennis R. Adkins: Lot 4, Earl Green Drive, $18,421

From Jesse I. Shumate, BOS to Robert J. Soper of Martinsville: Lot 34, 0.167 acres on N side of Finch Court, Iriswood Dist., $219,500

From Harold Danny Foley Sr. to Chester J. Mitchell of Bassett: Lots 1-3 on SR 687, Blackberry Dist., $30,000

From Mary Ruth Compton to The Redd Family Cemetery of Stoneville, N.C.: two parcels approximately 1 acre in total, Horsepasture Dist.

From Deborah S. Martin to Lacyena LLC of Martinsville: Lot 23 Block A on W side of Forest Hill Drive, Martinsville Dist., $38,000

From Robert W. Strickland to Joseph W. Davis of Bassett: 3 parcels on Oak Ridge Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $235,000

From Jerry M. Holbrook to Terri E. Lipski of Axton: 79.668 acres on E side of Hobson Road, Iriswood Dist.

From Josheph A. Koger to Stanley L. Lawton of Martinsville: Lot 8 Section D fronting Plantation Road, Iriswood Dist., $395,000

From Reyna Guadalupe Romero Lopez to Kreg W. O'Hara of Bassett: Lot 18 Sect. 1 Lot 19 Sect. A, Blackberry Dist, $139,900

From Carmile A. Ingram to Latoya N. Estes of Collinsville: Lot 37 Sec. K on NW side of Autumn Drive, $142,737

From Susan Wells Wilson FKA to Carmile A. Ingram of Bassett: Lot 6 Block 4 on N side of Westover Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $290,000

From Judy V. Shelton to Brandon S. Oakes of Bassett: Lots 40-42 on W side of Old National Hwy Leading to Roanoke, Reed Creek Dist., $10,000

From Bob Davis to Walter Harold Bentley of Martinsville: Lot cont. 0.587 acre on NE side of Preston Road, Horsepasture Dist., $75,000

From Elaine M. Lemons, Co-exec., to Jeanette R. Secrest of Collinsville: .051 ac. on SW side of US Rte 220, Martinsville Dist., $118,000

From Andre Demetris Martin to Yolanda Michelle Preston: Tract in Henry County

From Elizabeth S. Dodson to Christina A. Davis of Martinsville: two parcels in Henry County, Horsepasture Dist., $82,000

From Logan C. Custer to Rebecca M. Cox: 0.055 acre off SW side of US 220, Collinsville, $125,000

From Dawn Wade to Autumn D. Clyburn of Martinsville: 3.0 acres off NW side of Rte 649, Iriswood Dist.

From Aster Realty Inc to R&S Properties LLC of Virginia Beach, Lot 5 Sec. B on SW margin of Grand Lake Drive, $58,700

From James I. Raleigh to Erving Maurice Raleigh of Columbus, Ohio: :ots 8X, 9 and 10X, Horsepasture Dist.

From James Joseph Iten, sole devis., to Eric D. Horsley of Ridgeway: Lots in Ridgeway Dist., $140,000

From Lori Ann Williams to Jonathan A. Harris of Axton: Lot 16, 1.071 acres on E side of Mitchell Road, Iriswood Dist. $15,000

From Samuel I. White PC, Substit., to Arundina LLC of Santa Ana, Calif.: Lots off SR 687, Horsepasture Dist., $65,338

From Jose Carmen Salas to Ignacio Ruiz Corona of Collinsville: NE side of Belva Lane, 0.648 acres, Collinsville Dist., $192,000

From Eric Devon Taylor to John Alfred Malachi Ferguson of Hillsborough, N.C.: 11 items in Henry County, $14,257

From Lisa Jordan Eskew to Yvonne Tilley of Ridgeway: Lot 13, 1.986 acres on SE margin of Hobson Road, Iriswood Dist., $28,500

From Pamela Kay Moss to Michael L. Koloda of Collinsville: Lots off E side of Alma Boulevard, Reed Creek Dist., $95,000

From Chester Philmore Hairston Jr. to Diandre Jerome Bethel of Martinsville: Lot on W side of SR 684, Horsepasture Dist., $95,000

From Betty A. Hager to Charles Shaver of Louisville, Ky.: NE side of Turner Ashby Road, Iriswood Dist., $230,000

From Fathi H. Abdelhadi to Joshua M. Vales of Martinsville: lot 31, Pleasant Grove Acre, Blackberry Dist., $175,000

From TR Properties to Marvin Tyrone Blackstock of Killeen: 61.05 acres in Henry County, Horsepasture Dist., $61,000

From David C. Haskins to Darts LLC of Martinsville: Lots 15-30, Reed Creek Dist., $225,000

From Clifford R. Smith to Tracy D. Woods of Roanoke: 6.716 on NE side of Preston Road, $105,000

From Kay Ellis Tucker to William R. Andrews of Bassett: Lot 3 Section B on NE margin of SR 912, Blackberry Dist., $130,000

From Larmie S. Horton to David Zane Horton of Bassett: Lot F on SE margin SR 775, Blackberry Dist.

From Notra S. Cassell FKA to Daniel Lee Jenkins of Roanoke: 2.961 acres, Horsepasture Dist., $170,000

From Gary Lee Lester to Michael N. Wilson of Manassas: 3 lots in Collinsville Dist., $92,000

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.