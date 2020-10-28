 Skip to main content
Henry County PSA officials say 'murky' water is safe
Henry County PSA officials say 'murky' water is safe

Some customers of the Henry County Public Service Authority may see cloudy or murky water from their spigots today, the county announced in a release.

A control valve malfunctioned near Trent Hill Drive in the Bassett area overnight, and it resulted in sediment being released from the main water lines running from the plant.

“The water and turbidity continue to be in contact with chlorine to ensure safety,” PSA Director of Regulatory Compliance and Technical Applications Mike Ward said in the release. “It may be unsightly, but it isn’t harmful. We suggest that customers let the water run for a short period before using or consuming it.”

Said PSA General Manager Tim Hall: “We know that this is causing some concern, and we apologize for that. Our staff is working hard to get the valve fixed and to flush lines throughout our system.”

If you have questions, call Ward at 276-634-2540.

