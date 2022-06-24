Henry County Public School Board approves budget

The Henry County Public School Board met and approved the adjusted budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 with the stipulation that this would not be the last version of the budget brought to the board.

Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administrative Services Dr. David Scott presented the adjusted budget to the school board. Scott said that throughout the approval process for the budget the had been using former Governor Ralph Northam’s introduced budget.

They used the numbers from December to get baseline figures “knowing that we can go up or down depending on how the final budget shakes out,” Scott said. “We fully expect to be back in front of the board additional appropriations from the state … we have to have something in place for today.”

On March 17, the school board approved a budget request of $104,031,358 for thei operating budget, which included $20,321,619 of local funding. At their June 23 meeting, the board approved a total budget request for FY 2022-23 as $102,422,358, which includes local funding to the amount of $18,712,619.

The new budget approved was $1,609,000 less than the last approved budget because of a decrease in local funding, which will be removed from the facilities category of the budget.

“These numbers are subject to change when we get additional state money,” Scott said. “Those appropriations will go in there [and] increase those accounts.”

Horsepasture District board member Terri Flanagan made a motion to approve the budget, it was seconded and then the motion was approved by all members except Vice Chairman and Reed Creek board member Teddy Martin II, who abstained.

After the meeting, when asked by the Bulletin why he abstained, he said it was “to be consistent” with his reason for abstaining to vote on last year’s budget.

“I could not affirm the way the 1% sales tax funding issue was handled and I could not vote for a budget that did not work to address our status as one of the lowest in the state in per pupil funding by the locality (at the time 131st out of 132nd in school divisions in the state),” Martin wrote by email.

In other matters:

Director of Finance for Henry County Schools Dr. Benjamin D. Boone presented two payroll obligations remaining for FY 2022: the June 30 payroll for all personnel and the extended payroll for employees on a 10-month contract. The board approved a motion to fulfill the payroll obligations to be paid with FY 2022 funds.

Director of Facilities Maintenance for Henry County Schools Keith Scott presented to the board a bid for a kitchen addition and cafeteria renovation at George Washington Carver Elementary in the amount of $3,563,000 to Clark Brothers from Stuart. The board unanimously approved a motion for the bid.

Scott also presented a bid on a contract to the board for approval for new bleachers at Magna Vista High School and Bassett High School in the amount of $912,885.64 to J.H. Pence Company from Blacksburg. The board unanimously approved a motion to approve the award.

Scott presented a bid on a contract to the board for approval for a fuel system installation and service at a new transportation facility in the amount of $210,018.99 to RFP First Petroleum Group from Roanoke. The board unanimously approved the motion for the contract.

During matter for the board, board members said they were thankful to school staff and administration and wished faculty a good summer break.

The board then met in the closed session to discuss appointments and separations of personnel and to discuss pending legal matters.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

