Students and their guests heard remarks from Henry County native Dr. Valencia Eggleston-Clark. Eggleston-Clark is a graduate of Laurel Park High School, Duke University and The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. She decided to pursue a medical degree to provide health care to needy patients despite economic or insurance status, according to a press release. She is family medicine physician with Carilion Clinic in Martinsville.

Eggleston-Clark emphasized to the students that they have the ability to change the world through their greatness. She challenged the typical indicators of greatness: position, power, wealth and even intellect. Instead, she focused on the greatness to be found in service to others. She reminded students that someone was serving them that evening so that they could in turn serve others. Her charge to them was to serve their community with passion, with position, with love, with joy, with mercy and grace.