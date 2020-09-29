Henry County Public Service Authority sees success in stopping millions of gallons of water and thousands of dollars from going down the drain

One year after the Henry County Public Service Authority started using satellite-based water leak detection, the project seems to be paying off in terms of water and money saved.
The PSA has saved $177,000 in a year by finding and stopping leaks of treated water from underground pipes that might have otherwise gone undetected, PSA Director of Regulatory Compliance Mike Ward said.
Before that, the PSA was losing as many as 40 million gallons of water a month — and it’s not alone. Across the U.S. each year, utilities lose about one-sixth of their production — or 2.1 trillion gallons of treated drinking water — to what is called “non-revenue water loss,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Much of that is because of leaks from aging pipes and infrastructure, the EPA states.
The same is true in Henry County, Ward said. “In areas where we have 70-year-old pipes, we have more leaks,” he said. “It also has to do with water pressure.”
The problem for many public utilities is how to find these leaks when they don’t reach the surface. In Henry County, for example, water officials have said there are about 372 miles of underground pipe, not counting those on private property. Sending crews out to do manual on-the-ground surveys looking for leaks would be costly and time-consuming.
So, in 2019 the Henry County PSA contracted with Utilis to conduct a satellite flyover of the area looking for potential leaks. The company uses satellite imagery and radar to detect soil moisture below the surface, similar to the technology used to locate potential water on Mars, according to Utilis’ website.
Utilis found 684 “points of interest,” or suspected leak locations. PSA staff, including a water loss technician hired in July 2019, have been following up and investigating the areas one by one.
Leak detection progress slowed down somewhat this summer due to short staffing at the water plant. Still, as of last month, PSA documents show staff had investigated 479 points of interest, or 70%, and found a total of 284 leaks.
Now, looking at water-loss data from the past year, “we’ve really flattened the curve,” Ward said.
The cost of leak detection is $88,000 a year, he said, “so we’re spending $88,000 to save $177,000.” He added that the value of the water savings is “a little bit more than I thought we would be gaining.”
Deputy County Manager Dale Wagoner said the leak detection also “helped us gain a new customer.”
“One of guys went chasing down a leak and found someone who had tapped into the pipe who wasn’t a customer,” whether “intentionally or unintentionally,” Wagoner said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
