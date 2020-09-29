Henry County Public Service Authority sees success in stopping millions of gallons of water and thousands of dollars from going down the drain

One year after the Henry County Public Service Authority started using satellite-based water leak detection, the project seems to be paying off in terms of water and money saved.

The PSA has saved $177,000 in a year by finding and stopping leaks of treated water from underground pipes that might have otherwise gone undetected, PSA Director of Regulatory Compliance Mike Ward said.

Before that, the PSA was losing as many as 40 million gallons of water a month — and it’s not alone. Across the U.S. each year, utilities lose about one-sixth of their production — or 2.1 trillion gallons of treated drinking water — to what is called “non-revenue water loss,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Much of that is because of leaks from aging pipes and infrastructure, the EPA states.

The same is true in Henry County, Ward said. “In areas where we have 70-year-old pipes, we have more leaks,” he said. “It also has to do with water pressure.”

The problem for many public utilities is how to find these leaks when they don’t reach the surface. In Henry County, for example, water officials have said there are about 372 miles of underground pipe, not counting those on private property. Sending crews out to do manual on-the-ground surveys looking for leaks would be costly and time-consuming.