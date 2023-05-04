The Henry County Recreation Center is fully revamped after maintenance staff renovated the building that used to be the Collinsville YMCA.

The new recreation center, 395 W. John Red Blvd., will offer indoor programs for children, families, adults and seniors almost every day.

“This is just an awesome day for our community. We’re celebrating the opening of our recreation center,” Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams said at the ribbon cutting on Wednesday. He added that the building is the only indoor facility in the county to offer programs.

Among the offerings are rook, linedancing, bridge, bingo, Zumba, yoga and more. The building will house the Miss Henry County Fair Pageant in June, the volleyball league in the winter, a Daddy Daughter dance in February, summer camps and new programs as well.

“This would not have been possible without our maintenance staff,” Adams said. “Without them we could not have this facility here.” With the exception of a couple of bigger projects, the county maintenance staff did all the work on the building.

Adams said that the maintenance crew began working shortly after the Henry County Fair and continued all through winter up to spring, when it was completed.

“Everything has been redone,” he said.

This includes new ceilings, LED lights, painting and new flooring in some rooms.

Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant said he remembered coming to the building when he was 15 years old, when it was the Collinsville YMCA. He reminisced about swimming in the pool which is now gone, but a few years ago a dog park was added.

“The pool is gone, but the building still stands,” Bryant said.

Adams announced that Henry County Parks and Rec Park Manager Benny Luther cut the ribbon for the opening, because he had contributed so much to the renovation of the building over the past six or seven months.

There are six classrooms of different sizes. The former weight room is now a computer room. It has 10 computers at different stations available for use in classes such as the senior computer classes which will be offered this summer.

Another of the classrooms is used for activities such as linedancing, zumba and other active programs. One larger room with tables and chairs is used once a week as a meal sites for seniors.

One of the maintenance staff spent almost two days scraping tape off the walls of that room to make it good as new, Adams said.

The rest of the classrooms are set up for use in multiple ways with seating and tables.

There is a gymnasium where the pageant and some sports programs will be held and a fully redone kitchen which will sometimes house cooking classes.

“We’re just so excited to have an indoor place to offer programs for our community,” Adams said.