Henry County resident claimed by COVID-19

The death from COVID-19 deducted from Henry County’s total on Wednesday was restored on Thursday.

That death -- the 135th since the pandemic began -- was the only one reported by the Virginia Department of Health Thursday for the West Piedmont Health District.

Although VDH added the death as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, it could've happened weeks or even months ago. VDH goes through an extensive review before adding deaths to its database.

We know little about victims and cases -- officials won't comment -- except that all data are tracked by residence. This makes 12 deaths this month in the health district -- six of them in Henry County -- and pushes to 353 the number who have died across Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville since March 2020.

By examining various data points, we can determine this Henry County resident was a white female between the ages of and 79.

Some 254 of the 353 fatalities have been at least 70 years old. Slightly more than half have been men, and 3 out of 4 have been white.

There were no new hospitalizations on the day after Sovah Health issued yet another dire report about the seriousness of cases it is treating.