Henry County resident claimed by COVID-19

The death from COVID-19 deducted from Henry County’s total on Wednesday was restored on Thursday.
That death -- the 135th since the pandemic began -- was the only one reported by the Virginia Department of Health Thursday for the West Piedmont Health District.
Although VDH added the death as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, it could've happened weeks or even months ago. VDH goes through an extensive review before adding deaths to its database.
We know little about victims and cases -- officials won't comment -- except that all data are tracked by residence. This makes 12 deaths this month in the health district -- six of them in Henry County -- and pushes to 353 the number who have died across Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville since March 2020.
By examining various data points, we can determine this Henry County resident was a white female between the ages of and 79.
Some 254 of the 353 fatalities have been at least 70 years old. Slightly more than half have been men, and 3 out of 4 have been white.
There were no new hospitalizations on the day after Sovah Health issued yet another dire report about the seriousness of cases it is treating.
There are 49 patients being treated for COVID-19 on Sovah’s campuses in Martinsville and Danville, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said in a video this week that patients in their 30s had died this past week.
"It's obscene," she said, her voice notably shaken by the rise in cases and fatalities recently.
PCPS cases down
Schools continue to report new cases and quarantines.
Patrick County Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, updated at the end of the day Wednesday, showed 35 active cases and 113 quarantines among students and teachers, both down from the 54 and 186, respectively, reported last week.
Patrick County High School accounted for 23 of the cases and 42 of the quarantines. Blue Ridge, Hardin Reynolds, Patrick Springs and Stuart elementary schools also reported cases.
As of Thursday morning, VDH had recorded 2,196 cases in the district among those between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 21 from Wednesday -- with 1,690 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 17.
Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with 8 in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren't broken down by locality.
Across all age groups, the district had 55 new cases Thursday morning, and Henry County again had the majority (25) of those. Franklin County accounted for 18, and Patrick County and Martinsville had six each.
The district's 7-day average notched down to 50, or 36.6 per 100,000 residents.
Statewide there were 4,181 new cases reported Thursday morning, and the 7-day average rose to 3,662, or 43 per 100K.
Free tests
The West Piedmont Health District on Friday is launching weekly drive-thru free tests to try to ensure that all cases are identified.
Because of the virulent nature of the delta variant, a vaccinated person could carry and spread the virus and be somewhat asymptomatic. Officials have said they don’t think all cases are being recorded.
The free clinics will be at 3-7 p.m. each Friday afternoon for the next several weeks at 315 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.
No referrals or registration is required, and there are no age restrictions. Drive through and remain in your vehicle unless otherwise instructed. No pets are allowed in vehicles, and masks are required.
For more information, contact Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311 and ask for Gloria Martinez, care resources coordinator.