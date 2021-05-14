Henry County resident dies from COVID-19

The news about COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District on Friday morning centered on Henry County, where there is a new death, a new hospitalization and 9 of the district's 11 new cases.

The Virginia Department of Health recorded the death -- the 123rd of a Henry County resident -- by 5 p.m. Thursday, but the death occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates and other documentation before adding to its database.

There now have been 319 deaths in the district, and this is the fifth in May.

Other than this being a resident of Henry County – VDH tracks all data by residence -- we don’t know much about this victim other than what can be derived from changes in basic demographic data.

That tells us this victim was a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79, the 76th in that age group. Most victims in the West Piedmont Health District have been at least 70, overwhelmingly white and slightly more often male than female.

In addition to the new cases in Henry County, there was one each in Martinsville and Franklin County.

The 7-day average of new cases dropped to 14, and the rate per 100,000 population is at 10.

