Henry County resident dies from COVID-19

The news about COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District on Friday morning centered on Henry County, where there is a new death, a new hospitalization and 9 of the district's 11 new cases.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded the death -- the 123rd of a Henry County resident -- by 5 p.m. Thursday, but the death occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates and other documentation before adding to its database.
There now have been 319 deaths in the district, and this is the fifth in May.
Other than this being a resident of Henry County – VDH tracks all data by residence -- we don’t know much about this victim other than what can be derived from changes in basic demographic data.
That tells us this victim was a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79, the 76th in that age group. Most victims in the West Piedmont Health District have been at least 70, overwhelmingly white and slightly more often male than female.
In addition to the new cases in Henry County, there was one each in Martinsville and Franklin County.
The 7-day average of new cases dropped to 14, and the rate per 100,000 population is at 10.
Meanwhile Franklin County High School was moved from an active outbreak to pending closure, which requires a period of time with no new cases before full closure.
There now are no active outbreaks in the district.
Franklin County High School had 12 active cases and no deaths, and Fork Mountain Rest Home in Franklin County, which also is pending closure, has had 18 cases and at least one death, a data point not listed in last Friday's update.
Curiously Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville still is listed as "pending closure" even though it revealed last week to have at least five new positive cases among residents and staff. Only two are required to be called an ongoing outbreak.
This outbreak, which began in early January, has accounted for 150 cases and 27 deaths, VDH reports on its database.
Stanleytown Health & Rehab in Henry County also is on the pending-closure list.
West Piedmont Health District now has reported 11,581 cases, 798 hospitalizations and 319 deaths. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,588 cases, 356 hospitalizations, 123 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,599 cases, 158 hospitalizations, 76 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,354 cases, 104 hospitalizations, 43 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,040 cases, 180 hospitalizations, 77 deaths.
By comparison, Danville has reported 4,408 cases (137 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 5,535 (80 deaths).