Henry County resident latest victim of COVID-19

Typically, there’s a huge drop-off in travel post-Labor Day, but COVID-19 will likely change patterns.

The count of new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District were down by nearly 50% day over day, to 57 cases added by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The count 24 hours earlier had been 103.

The death of the Henry County resident could have happened at any time in the past weeks and months. VDH does a diligent review of death certificates and other information before adding to its death toll.

We always know very little about cases, except all data are tracked by residence.

But from shifts in data we see that this victim was a white woman between the ages of 60 and 69. Both the deaths recorded in September have been in that age bracket, although about 3 out of every 4 deaths is someone at least 70.

This is the 131st resident of Henry County to have died from the virus and the 343rd from the district since the pandemic began.

But the 7-day average of new cases in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville dropped to 68 (from 77), or 49.6 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day total number of new cases per 100K is 732.6.

Across Virginia there were 3,952 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the 7-day average to 3,322 and 39 per 100K.