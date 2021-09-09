Henry County resident latest victim of COVID-19

The count of new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District were down by nearly 50% day over day, to 57 cases added by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The count 24 hours earlier had been 103.
The death of the Henry County resident could have happened at any time in the past weeks and months. VDH does a diligent review of death certificates and other information before adding to its death toll.
We always know very little about cases, except all data are tracked by residence.
But from shifts in data we see that this victim was a white woman between the ages of 60 and 69. Both the deaths recorded in September have been in that age bracket, although about 3 out of every 4 deaths is someone at least 70.
This is the 131st resident of Henry County to have died from the virus and the 343rd from the district since the pandemic began.
But the 7-day average of new cases in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville dropped to 68 (from 77), or 49.6 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day total number of new cases per 100K is 732.6.
Across Virginia there were 3,952 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the 7-day average to 3,322 and 39 per 100K.
Franklin County had 19 of today’s new cases, Henry County had 18, Patrick County added 16, and Martinsville had 4. There were also 2 new hospitalizations, 1 each in Patrick and Franklin counties.
But there continues to be a focus on cases involving young people, especially as school districts continue to identify infections that force dozens into quarantine.
Patrick County Public Schools updated its COVID-19 dashboard at the close of business on Wednesday, showing there are 54 cases across its schools, 34 of them at Patrick County High School.
Stuart Elementary reported eight cases, Hardin-Reynolds had seven, Patrick Springs, three, and Blue Ridge and Woolwine had one each.
There are 186 students and faculty being quarantined, with 78 of those at PCPS.
Those districtwide figure are down from 89 cases and 219 quarantines a week ago, which had been more cases and fewer quarantines from the week before that.
As of Thursday, VDH reports 2,086 cases in the district among those between the ages of birth and 19 — up by 26 from Wednesday — with 1,606 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 14.
Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with 8 in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren’t broken down by locality.
A child 9 or younger was reported last week to have been hospitalized by COVID-19, but that child’s condition is unknown.
“We will not be commenting on the condition of any particular patient, as we aren’t privy to what’s going on during anyone’s hospitalization.” Dr. Kerry Gateley, director for the West Piedmont Health District, said in response to a question from the Bulletin.
Questions about any recent trends about cases and vaccination rates among young people we referred to the data published daily by VDH.
Most recent data show that 2,089 children between the ages of 12 and 17 – 21.9% – have been fully vaccinated, and about 600 more have had at least one shot. There have been another 3,123 fully vaccinated between the ages of 18 and 24.
