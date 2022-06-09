Henry County School Board talks safety in wake of school shootings

On the heels of a tragic shooing at a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, Henry County School Board members expressed concern.

"We have got to make sure that they understand that if they see something, hear something, read a text, or know someone that's struggling, they can let someone know without fear," said Horsepasture District Board Member Terri Flanagan at a regular board meeting Thursday morning. "These kids did not deserve this."

Flanagan paused for a moment and then wiped a tear from her face.

"Please have them speak up because we, as parents, cannot keep them safe after they go to school," Flanagan said. "Tell them that they need to step up and talk about these things. It's a different world out there and we need to do something to change it."

Superintendent Sandy Strayer said safety at Henry County Public Schools has always been a priority.

"A huge part of this is relationships," Strayer said. "United Way provides a hotline for students, and our resource officers spend time chatting with the students and building relationships. You can't just walk in our buildings; we're all about being proactive."

Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administrative Services David Scott walked up to the podium to address the board.

"Our safety committee meets every other month. Everyone's working together," said Scott. "At every principal's meeting we talk safety. It's the kind of thing that keeps us up at night; it's all about being aware."

Strayer added that all schools in the district regularly practice the approved crisis plan.

"We debrief when we're done," said Scott. "We have a great relationship with our Sheriff's Department and everyone is coming from different directions that provide safety. The state requires a building security review every three years, but we do it quarterly."

Said Iriswood District Board Member Ben Gravely: "We're concerned about the safety and welfare of our teachers and students. I hope everyone watches this meeting and learns about the steps we're taking for safety in our schools."

"The most precious thing to a parent is their child," Strayer said. "I'm going to treat that child like they're mine. We have to insure their safety."

Meanwhile, in Uvalde, Texas, investigators continue to unravel the details of the massacre that lasted over 40 minutes and ended when a Border Patrol team killed the shooter.

All of the children that were killed were in the same classroom.

Robb Elementary, the school where the shooting occurred, has nearly 600 students. By comparison, Henry County has nine elementary schools that vary in membership from 210 at Sanville Elementary to 592 at Meadow View Elementary.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved $326,025.81 in estimated Title II, Part A funding. These funds are available to support local education reform efforts that are consistent with statewide education reform efforts.

Approved $43,878.82 in estimated Title III, Part A funding to be used to assist the school division in meeting the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Funds are used to supplement the English Language instructional program.

Approved $182,399.02 in Title IV, Part A estimated funding to be used to assist the school system in meeting the general requirements of ESSA.

Approved $171,117.33 in Title V funds designated for rural-low income school districts. The money is used to support the Henry County Public Schools instructional program.

Approved $4,000 each for both Bassett and Magna Vista high schools for dues and association fees to the Virginia High School League. Membership includes catastrophic insurance coverage for all participating athletes.

Approved $318,934 to VACORP for property and casualty insurance.

Approved $2,538,267.66 in Title I, Part A funding pending approval from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds are used to support the elementary instructional program.

Approved revisions to the student code of conduct. At the previous school board meeting, revised dress standards and personal electronic device regulations were presented with no major adjustments. The guidance will be included in the student handbook made available to parents and students for the upcoming school year.

Approved the athletics and activities handbook reflecting changes suggested by coaches, athletic directors and building administrators. Revisions primarily added clarity with no substantial changes to policies.

Approved $42,732 to PortionPac Chemical Corporation for sanitation and safety services to the cafeterias.

Approved $410,000 to United Dairy, Inc. of Roanoke to provide dairy products to the cafeterias.

Approved $147,375 to Kirby Greer Enterprises, LLC dba Cunningham Tire of Bassett for new steer tires and and Jimmy's Retreading of Collinsville for recapped tires and mounting.

Approved an employee bonus of $1,200 for all eligible full-time and part-time employees. The bonus does not include employees solely for athletics, extracurricular activities, or substitute positions. The total cost for the bonus is estimated to be $1,493,041 and is scheduled to be paid out on June 15.

Approved an additional appropriation for the Special Grants Category due to $102,579 in additional funding to be received from the Virginia Department of Education as part of the Students with Intensive Support Needs Grant.

Watched a video of the superintendent's monthly report presented by Communications Director Monica Hatchett. The superintendent's report reflected a total enrollment in the district of 6,720 in May, down from 6,744 in April and down from 6,787 one year ago.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

