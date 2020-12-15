Henry County schools adjusts schedule based on wintry-weather forecaast

In anticipation of perhaps 2 inches of wintry precipitation on Wednesday, Henry County Public Schools has authorized all teachers and paraprofessionals to work from home instead of reporting to their campuses for virtual instruction.

HCPS also said there would be no meal program delivery on Wednesday.

No announcement from either Patrick County Public Schools or Martinsville Public Schools has been circulated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed the region under a winter weather advisory from midnight to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A rather complex low-pressure system is expected to bring a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain to Southside early Wednesday before transitioning over to rain later in the day.

NWS Meteorologist Ken Kostura in Blacksburg said snow will move into the area around 4 a.m. and then mix quickly with freezing rain, according to a news release from the city. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue through the remainder of the morning.

VDOT issued cautions to drivers about icy and wet road conditions.