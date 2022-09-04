Henry County Schools agree to compensation study

Henry County Public Schools joined the Henry County government and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in the hiring of a firm to conduct a comprehensive classification and compensation study.

The plan was proposed a year ago by former Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin, a former superintendent for Henry County Public Schools.

At a regular meeting on Aug. 23 Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner recommended that a contract in the amount of $74,550 be awarded to Evergreen Solutions LLC to perform the study, and the School Board agreed to pay $37,275, or 50% of the cost.

After remarks at a regular meeting Thursday night, the Henry County School Board committed to funding their part of the study in an effort to learn whether or not they are competitive with surrounding school divisions and employers in recruiting and retaining employees.

It was noted in the meeting that Henry County government, Public Service Authority and the Sheriff’s Office are facing many of the same challenges in recruiting and retaining staff, particularly during the current labor shortage.

In response, proposals were solicited from qualified firms to conduct the study that will include a full market analysis and an evaluation of recruitment, retention and pay practice policies and procedures. A comparative analysis of job descriptions, associated pay scales and a detailed pay compression analysis will also be conducted.

Two proposals were received and a committee with representatives from all four entities conducted interviews with the vendors before recommending Evergreen.

Wagoner said at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting that the study would not be finished until the spring of 2023, but he has asked that the data be made available for evaluation as it was accumulated.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved a proclamation recognizing Sept. 19-23 as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

Approved recognition of the national observation of Hispanic Heritage Week that covers a 30-day period beginning Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 15.

Approved the awarding of a contract for painting services to four firms: Dale Harrison Painting in Rocky Mount, Dynamik Construction in Richmond, and MGM Painting and Oakley Painting, both in Martinsville. Individual contracts will be awarded on an as needed basis not to exceed $100,000 annually.

Year-to-date enrollment in the district was shown to be 6,731, up from 6,700 last month and down from 6,756 last year.

Reminder of dates:

Oct. 6: Monthly meeting, 6 p.m. at Summerlin Meeting Room.

Nov. 3: Monthly meeting, 9 a.m. at Summerlin Meeting Room.

Dec. 1: Monthly meeting, 6 p.m. at Summerlin Meeting Room.