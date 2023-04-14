Henry County Public Schools went on a spending spree at a regular meeting on Thursday, approving all requests on the shopping list worth over $3.6 million.

Top on the list at over $1 million was Bassett Office Supply with $990,000 for new classroom furniture in the elementary schools including new student desks and chairs, teacher desks and chairs and new storage for multiple classrooms. Also approved was over $25,600 for instructional supplies. An additional $150,000 was approved for new furniture and book storage to update the Axton Media Center.

The total instructional budget was nearly $120,000 divided among Bassett Office Supply, School Speciality, Quill, Cascade School Supply, Pyramid School and National Art and School for construction paper, pencils, crayons scissors, writing paper and glue.

A total of $220,481 in grant funding along with $127,491 of in-kind funding will go to public schools in Henry and Patrick counties and the city of Martinsville to serve students in grades 6 through 12 who are not able to function in the regular school environment. The grant funding is provided through the Department of Education.

Over $183,000 will be spent for 75 Dell All-in-One computers for Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and 25 for Laurel Park Middle School. The expense is reimbursable through the Perkins V Grant and may vary based on the final allocation from the Virginia Department of Education.

Henry County Public Schools utilizes the PowerSchool student database management system for scheduling, attendance, reporting, student data management and grade book. The board committed $460,000 for annual hosting and support costs.

Vista Higher Learning was awarded an estimated $153,000 to provide world language textbooks for the the next six years, over $431,000 will go to Kingmor Supply Inc. in Mount Crawford for two special education buses and more than $442,000 will be used to purchase dell devices and accessories and HS Laptops for carts, computers, servers and licenses.

RRMM Architects of Roanoke was approved to design the replacement of all heating ventilation and air conditioning equipment at Rich Acres and Stanleytown Elementary schools for a fee of $396,000.

In other matters, the Board:

Heard from Spanke Williams and Tammy Pearson regarding the benefits of bowling and the possibility of starting a school-sponsored league at Sportlanes.

Heard from Henry County Chief Deputy Wayne Davis as he thanked the Board for approving a plan providing school resource officers in all public schools in Henry County.

Heard from Kevin Underwood, a fourth-grade teacher in Henry County Schools, as he asked about being provided with updated information about the upgrading of tracks at the schools.

Heard from Rev. Tyler Millner as he asked to Board to summarize its expectations of who they hope to hire as its new superintendent of schools.

Recognized April as Month of the Military Child in 2023.

Heard the reading of a proclamation from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) naming April as VSBA workforce readiness month and April 12 and VSBA workforce readiness day.

Heard the reading of a proclamation from the Governor naming April as School Library Appreciation Month in Virginia.

Heard a presentation from Dr. Wendy Durham, director of K-12 instruction on standards based learning. "Standards based learning allows us to reach all students, increases teacher clarity and alignment to standards, involves students in goal setting, sets focused high expectations, promotes changes in students' attitude toward learning and gives students hope," said Durham.

Were reminded of the following dates: May 4, 5 p.m., VSBA Spring networking forum at the Career Academy; May 11, 5:30 p.m., monthly meeting at the Henry County Administration Building.