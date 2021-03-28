Henry County set for sales tax hike effective April 1 to pay for school construction

Beginning Thursday Henry County will have the highest sales tax rate in the region, at least for a few months.
The increase is the result of a referendum on the ballot in November that asked voters in Henry and Patrick counties if a general retail sales tax, not to exceed 1%, could be levied by the local governments to provide revenue solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools.
The referendum was approved by about 55% of the voters in each of the counties.
Virginia Department of Taxation Senior Communications Specialist Stephanie Benson said the total sales and use tax rate in Henry County will be 6.3% effective April 1. Patrick County has the same rate, but it won't go into effect until July 1.
This includes the 4.3% state tax, the 1% local option tax and, for now, the 1% Henry County additional tax.
The change was approved by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly and presented to voters in November.
"This adjusted sales and use tax rate does not apply to food purchased for human consumption, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products, as both are taxed at a reduced rate,” Benson said.
That reduced rate is 2.5% and is statewide.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall says the extra tax will be worth millions to Henry County schools.
“We are estimating that the 1% sales tax will generate an additional $4 to $5 million in annual revenue,” Hall wrote by email. “This is based on what we see already from the 1% Henry County receives back from the Commonwealth of Virginia of the 5.3% tax rate currently in place.”
Whether or not the money will be forwarded to Henry County schools upon receipt or held for their asking is not known.
“How the internal process will be set up for holding and distributing the money hasn’t been determined yet,” Hall said.
Although Patrick County also voted for the tax increase in November, Benson said the state decided to stagger the effective dates of the new tax for different localities and Patrick County’s increase will not be effective until July 1.
Other localities in the region including Martinsville, Danville and Franklin and Pittsylvania counties have the same sales tax rate of 5.3% and did not consider an option on the extra schools tax.
Henry County’s rate will only be below the 7% rate collected in the Historic Triangle that includes Williamsburg and the counties of James City and York.
The new tax rate is required to be collected by all registered in-state dealers, out-of-state dealers, marketplace facilitators and remote sellers.
In general, all sales, leases and rentals of tangible personal property in or for use in Virginia, as well as accommodations and certain taxable services are subject to Virginia sales and use tax unless an exemption or exception has been established.
Benson encouraged anyone seeking more information about the sales and use tax rate in Virginia to visit https://www.tax.virginia.gov/.
If you are a business owner and have questions, you can contact the Virginia Tax Business Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8037.
