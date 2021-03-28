Henry County set for sales tax hike effective April 1 to pay for school construction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are estimating that the 1% sales tax will generate an additional $4 to $5 million in annual revenue,” Hall wrote by email. “This is based on what we see already from the 1% Henry County receives back from the Commonwealth of Virginia of the 5.3% tax rate currently in place.”

Whether or not the money will be forwarded to Henry County schools upon receipt or held for their asking is not known.

“How the internal process will be set up for holding and distributing the money hasn’t been determined yet,” Hall said.

Although Patrick County also voted for the tax increase in November, Benson said the state decided to stagger the effective dates of the new tax for different localities and Patrick County’s increase will not be effective until July 1.

Other localities in the region including Martinsville, Danville and Franklin and Pittsylvania counties have the same sales tax rate of 5.3% and did not consider an option on the extra schools tax.

Henry County’s rate will only be below the 7% rate collected in the Historic Triangle that includes Williamsburg and the counties of James City and York.