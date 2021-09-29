Henry County Sheriff's Department asks for more money to stop exodus of officers

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry asked the Board of Supervisors for $396,000 from the unassigned fund balance and a 10% raise for all department employees with the exception of the three top positions and the board turned him down, at least for now.

"In the last 8 to 10 weeks we have lost 16 sworn officers," Perry said. "When it started it's been very paralyzing and crippling. We have vacancies all across our department."

At a regular board of supervisor meeting Tuesday afternoon, Perry said the overriding reason for the upswing in resignations is money.

"The starting pay in Roanoke is over $48,000 for new officers," Perry said. "We have 71 of our existing officers below that mark, and that's almost half of our office."

With Henry County's starting pay for a deputy at $39,000, Perry said, he can no longer convince a trained officer to stay when they can drive 30 miles down the road and make $45,300 in Danville.

"Our jailers have kept our jurisdiction from being sued," said Perry. "Some of the inmates nowadays look like holocaust survivors, and our guys are responsible for caring for these people."