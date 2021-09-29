Henry County Sheriff's Department asks for more money to stop exodus of officers

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry asked the Board of Supervisors for $396,000 from the unassigned fund balance and a 10% raise for all department employees with the exception of the three top positions and the board turned him down, at least for now.
"In the last 8 to 10 weeks we have lost 16 sworn officers," Perry said. "When it started it's been very paralyzing and crippling. We have vacancies all across our department."
At a regular board of supervisor meeting Tuesday afternoon, Perry said the overriding reason for the upswing in resignations is money.
"The starting pay in Roanoke is over $48,000 for new officers," Perry said. "We have 71 of our existing officers below that mark, and that's almost half of our office."
With Henry County's starting pay for a deputy at $39,000, Perry said, he can no longer convince a trained officer to stay when they can drive 30 miles down the road and make $45,300 in Danville.
"Our jailers have kept our jurisdiction from being sued," said Perry. "Some of the inmates nowadays look like holocaust survivors, and our guys are responsible for caring for these people."
Perry gave numerous examples of exemplary performances by the men and women in his department, but admitted with the declining staff the work his department is doing is not sustainable.
"Without more money we will have to cut services," said Perry. "We can't keep doing this."
Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant said he was 'blindsided" when he found out about Perry's dilemma only last week.
"This one is going to require some time and attention," said Bryant. "It can't be addressed in 5 days' notice."
Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan said she knew Henry County needed to be more competitive, but a closer look needed to take place first.
"I would like to see what Patrick and Franklin counties start their officers out and what benefits they get," Buchanan said. "Roanoke and Lynchburg are not comparable."
Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter was a Martinsville Police Officer for 25 years.
"It's impossible to compete with private industry and they don't have to vet these people, they already know who they are," Slaughter said. "It's easy pick-ins for them and they've got more money to entice them."
Board Chair Jim Adams noted that the county's fiscal budget starts on July 1.
"What can we do now in the next 30 days?" Adams asked. "We need to get this thing stable, but there is not a municipality in the area that's not facing the same thing."
Perry apologized for the abrupt request supported by a board room full of uniformed officers in his department.
"I didn't aim to blindside you, but we've all of a sudden found ourselves in kind of a spot."
Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin followed up with two motions: The first would put Perry at the table with Henry County Administrator Tim Hall to determine what could be done immediately to relieve the problem from now until the end of the year, and the second instructs the administration to issue a request for proposal from qualified third parties to conduct a comprehensive compensation and benefits study.
"I've asked for it every year for the past 4 years and I've done them before with larger groups," said Martin, who once served as the superintendent for Henry County Schools. "You cannot fix compensation in a given year. It's not possible."
The board unanimously voted for both of Martin's motions.
In other matters the board:
- Authorized the disbursement of Virginia Fire Program funds in the amount of $203,542 to Patrick-Henry Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of a new tanker-style fire truck from C.W. Williams & Company LLC.
- Approved appropriation of $315,000 from the General Fund to cover overages in the Children's Service Act Program Fund. The cost of providing services to certain at-risk youth continues to escalate, resulting in the expenditures exceeding the budgeted amount. The local contribution has increased from $165,034 in 2010 to $938,629 in 2021.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.