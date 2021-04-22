Henry County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert involving Walmart and a check

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fletcher says it may be a few days or a few weeks, but eventually the bank will find out the check that was deposited is fake and will hold the account holder responsible for the money.

"By the time you try to get the money back from the money transfer service, the scammers are long gone, and they've taken all the money off the gift cards too," Fletcher said.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office issued a statement along with a copy of the letter being sent out.

"Please do not follow any of the instructions on these letters from Walmart," the statement said.

The statement did not indicate how many residents had reported having received the letters.

Walmart officials point out on their website where it stipulates that, although the letters have the name of their company on the letterhead, Walmart is not the source of them.

Walmart reminds anyone receiving such a letter to notify local authorities and contact the FTC, which handles complaints about deceptive or unfair business practices.

To file a complaint, visit https://ftccomplaintassistant.gov/, call 877-FTC-HELP or write to Federal Trade Commission, CRC-240, Washington, D.C. 20580.

Said Fletcher: "If anyone ever asks you to deposit a check and then wire or send money in any way, you can bet it's a scam, no matter what they tell you."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

