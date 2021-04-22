Henry County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert involving Walmart and a check

The Henry County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert regarding a letter with a check that has been received by some Henry County residents.
The letter appears to be from Walmart and notifies the recipient that the company is following up on a paid Walmart mystery shopper survey.
The letter reminds the recipient that they previously signed up to participate in the survey and that they are to first immediately text a number and confirm receipt of a check for $4,598.76.
The recipient is then instructed to deposit the check in a bank account and then text the number again with a notification of when the funds will be released by the bank.
When the money is made available by the bank, the person is instructed to make a cash withdrawal for the entire amount and go to the nearest post office and either buy eight $500 Visa gift cards or four $1,000 money orders, take pictures of the front and back of the cards or money orders and send the photos to the number used for texting.
The money left over, $598.76, is payment for the recipient's participation, and the person is to observe how well he or she was served during the transaction and report back by text or by email.
Emma Fletcher, with the FTC Division of Consumer and Business Education, calls this scam an "old favorite" that "brings together fake checks and secret shopping."
Fletcher says it may be a few days or a few weeks, but eventually the bank will find out the check that was deposited is fake and will hold the account holder responsible for the money.
"By the time you try to get the money back from the money transfer service, the scammers are long gone, and they've taken all the money off the gift cards too," Fletcher said.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office issued a statement along with a copy of the letter being sent out.
"Please do not follow any of the instructions on these letters from Walmart," the statement said.
The statement did not indicate how many residents had reported having received the letters.
Walmart officials point out on their website where it stipulates that, although the letters have the name of their company on the letterhead, Walmart is not the source of them.
Walmart reminds anyone receiving such a letter to notify local authorities and contact the FTC, which handles complaints about deceptive or unfair business practices.
To file a complaint, visit https://ftccomplaintassistant.gov/, call 877-FTC-HELP or write to Federal Trade Commission, CRC-240, Washington, D.C. 20580.
Said Fletcher: "If anyone ever asks you to deposit a check and then wire or send money in any way, you can bet it's a scam, no matter what they tell you."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.