Henry County Sheriff's Office looks for missing teen
Henry County Sheriff's Office looks for missing teen

Elizabeth Rigney

Elizabeth Rigney

 HCSO

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

posted a request for assistance from the public on their Facebook page regarding a missing teenager.

Elizabeth Rigney, 14, has been missing since Sunday, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

No other details were made available, and the Henry County Sheriff's Office has not provided additional information to media to spread the word of the search and has not responded to a request for additional information.

Anyone with any information as to her location is asked to call the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center at 276- 638-8751.

