Henry County supervisors create a grant program for small business, other programs to spend $4.4 million in CARES money

Hall said county staffers have spent a great deal of time and research just trying to figure out what strings are attached to the money.

“We’re going to try really hard not to do this, but if we spend CARES Act money on something that is determined not to be eligible ... it will be taken from the next state allocation that we get. So we are being very careful with this,” Hall said.

In talking to his counterparts across the state, Hall likened it to “being in a dark room and not knowing where the furniture is. We’re all going to stub our toes at some point.”

Whatever funds are not spent by year’s end must be returned, he said.

“Whatever we’re going to spend, has to be spent and the product in place by December 30. Not just appropriated, not just a contract, but in place,” Hall said. “So, clearly this is a very small window of opportunity.”

During the supervisors’ session at 3 p.m., Hall shared several recommendations from staff of how to spend some of the federal money, noting, “This is a fluid list. Hopefully we will have several more ideas of how to tap into that money moving forward.”