Henry County supervisors have a voice in new redistricting goals

Virginia’s current legislative map carves up Henry County into three different state house districts and two congressional districts. But should it stay that way?
That’s a question local officials should consider as Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting committee prepares to redraw the state's legislative boundaries in early 2021, according to consultant Rob Catron, Henry County’s lobbyist to the General Assembly.
In a presentation to the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, Catron discussed how redistricting changes could impact the county and gave a forecast of the unusually short state legislative session coming up in mid-January.
The board had its regular monthly meeting a week earlier than normal to avoid conflicts with Christmas and did not include its usual 6 p.m. session.
Dividing the districts
Political lines across the country are redrawn every 10 years to reflect the latest population numbers captured in the U.S. Census. Until recently in Virginia, that power rested in the hands of whatever party dominated the General Assembly and governor’s office.
Then, in the November election, about 66% of Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment to change the redistricting process. Once the 2020 Census report is released — which could happen anytime between January and April — a new 16-person commission made up of eight state legislators and eight citizens will determine the map for Virginia.
“Redistricting this year will be a very big deal and have a long-term impact on the county,” Catron told the board.
Perhaps fortunately for Henry County, one of the legislators already named to the commission is local: Del. Les Adams, (R-Chatham), whose 16th district covers the northeastern third of the county, as well as the city of Martinsville and most of Pittsylvania County.
Adams is one of three delegates representing different parts of Henry County. But as redistricting gets underway, Catron urged the Board of Supervisors to think about whether the county should continue to be split into multiple legislative pieces or unified into one.
“Take advantage of the opportunity to let the commission know what you would like. If you would like to be in a single congressional district, or if you have a choice of which district you’d rather be in, let them know that,” he told the board.
This doesn’t mean “picking your delegate per se, because that’s not how the system works,” he said. But if county officials decide, for example, that “we prefer to be in a single district,” Catron said, the Board of Supervisors can pass a resolution stating as much and then pass it along to the state.
In the state Senate, all of Henry County is already in a single district represented by Sen. Bill Stanley. That means county residents make up almost a quarter of Stanley’s constituents, Catron said.
“I believe that’s good for the county. Your senator has to pay attention to you because you’re a huge part of their district,” he said.
In the state House of Delegates, Adams represents about 14,774 Henry County voters, who make up 28.87% of the 16th district’s population, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.
Another 10,286 voters in the southeast corner are part of Del. Danny Marshall’s 14th district, which also includes southern Pittsylvania County and all of Danville. The remaining 9,578 voters in the westernmost slice of Henry County are represented by Del. Charles Poindexter in the 9th, along with Patrick and Franklin counties.
As for Congress, the county is split in two lopsided pieces. To the west, more than 25,000 Henry County voters are in the 9th U.S. House district, along with 8,466 voters in the city of Martinsville. Meanwhile, 9,581 voters in an eastern sliver of the county are part of the sprawling 5th, which stretches from Southside Virginia all the way to the Washington D.C. suburbs.
State officials are accepting applications through Dec. 28 from citizens interested in filling one of the 8 remaining slots on the redistricting commission. The group will include equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. Citizens will be selected by a panel of retired judges.
More information and the application form can be found at https://redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
Once the panel draws the new map, it will go before the General Assembly for a yes or no vote, with no opportunity to make changes. If legislators reject the plans, the Supreme Court of Virginia will be responsible for determining the new boundaries.
A short session
As happens every year, the Board of Supervisors approved its legislative agenda earlier in the fall, a wishlist of sorts for Henry County’s state representatives to consider when they convene — whether in Richmond or over Zoom — starting Jan. 13.
The county's list of priorities includes asking the state to offer more economic incentives to draw new companies to Virginia; more state funding for law enforcement salaries and public education; and support of several highway improvements, including funding for the Martinsville Southern Connector project currently being studied.
And, once again, Henry County officials are requesting that state lawmakers give counties more say in reversion decisions when cities seek to become towns — a process Martinsville leaders launched last year over the county's objections.
However, Catron told the board, COVID-19 restrictions will make it much more difficult for lobbyists and constituents to connect with legislators to make their requests heard this year.
The 100-member House of Delegates will meet virtually over Zoom, while the 40 state senators will once again meet at the Science Center in Richmond, where there is room to socially distance. But strict limits on who can physically be present in the room with legislators during the session means less government transparency in the legislative process, Catron said.
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, he said, “Lobbyists such as myself will not be allowed in the General Assembly building or in the Science Center when the Senate meets. Our ability to have in-person meetings will be virtually nothing. It will all be done by phone, by texting or by Zoom calls.”
Another challenge will be trying to address up to 1,180 bills during a shortened legislative session. In odd numbered years, like 2021, the General Assembly is supposed to convene for 30 days; in practice, Catron explained, lawmakers have voted to stretch the session to 45 days as a matter of routine dating back to the 1970s.
This year, however, Republicans have said they will not support extending the session. To make up for this, the Democratic majority has set an aggressive schedule with committee meetings on Saturdays and Sundays. Catron likened this to "trying to put 10 pounds of sugar in a 5-pound bag."
In the interest of time, there will be restrictions on the number of bills each legislator can introduce — a cap of seven per delegate and 12 per senator.
