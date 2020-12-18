Henry County supervisors have a voice in new redistricting goals

“Redistricting this year will be a very big deal and have a long-term impact on the county,” Catron told the board.

Perhaps fortunately for Henry County, one of the legislators already named to the commission is local: Del. Les Adams, (R-Chatham), whose 16th district covers the northeastern third of the county, as well as the city of Martinsville and most of Pittsylvania County.

Adams is one of three delegates representing different parts of Henry County. But as redistricting gets underway, Catron urged the Board of Supervisors to think about whether the county should continue to be split into multiple legislative pieces or unified into one.

“Take advantage of the opportunity to let the commission know what you would like. If you would like to be in a single congressional district, or if you have a choice of which district you’d rather be in, let them know that,” he told the board.

This doesn’t mean “picking your delegate per se, because that’s not how the system works,” he said. But if county officials decide, for example, that “we prefer to be in a single district,” Catron said, the Board of Supervisors can pass a resolution stating as much and then pass it along to the state.