Henry County supervisors meet to adopt budget; planning district seeks public input; Silveira joins Lester Group

the University of Massachusetts. He will live in the Martinsville area.

In addition to building supply stores, The Lester Group is involved in manufacturing treated lumber and doors, management of forest land and real estate development.

PCPS’s summer feeding program

Patrick County Public Schools will be offering summer feeding on May 24-June 30, the school district announced in an email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert to families.

Meals can be picked up for all children 18 years old or younger, and each meal pick-up will include two breakfasts and two lunches.

The specific dates are listed on the Meal Pick Up Form, which can be found on the district’s web site. One form per family should be completed by May 17.

Eastman declares recent dividend

Eastman Chemical Company, which has two facilities in Henry County, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 69 cents per share on the company’s common stock, its board of directors announced. The dividend is payable July 2 to stockholders of record as of June 15.