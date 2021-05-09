Henry County supervisors meet to adopt budget; planning district seeks public input; Silveira joins Lester Group

Supervisors to adopt ‘21-22 budgetThe Henry County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting Monday to adopt the county’s fiscal year budget for 2021-22.
The meeting, which is at 5 p.m. in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building, also will include discussion about appropriating additional capital improvement funds.
Following that public session, the board will go into closed session to discuss “pending legal matters.” It’s unclear whether that would include a review of the ongoing arbitration process about the city of Martinsville’s planned reversion.
A mediator met with representatives from both governments for two days in meetings at the end of April, but those meetings and discussion about them are closed to the public.
Planning district seeks public input
The West Piedmont Planning District Commission, based in Martinsville, is looking for public input on its 3-year planning projects.
Comments are sought by the commission on these items:
- Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan 5-Year Update (survey and interactive story map for residents).
- Regional Pandemic Recovery & Economic Resiliency Plan (survey for business and industries).
- Piney Forest Road Corridor Study by Danville MPO (residents who travel down Piney Forest Road in the city of Danville).
To participate, find all of the surveys and opportunities at www.wppdc.org.
For additional information, email marmbrister@wppdc.org or call 276-638-3987.
Silveira joins Lester Group
Kevin Silveira is a new vice president for The Lester Group in Martinsville.
Silveira, 52, who will be responsible for the five building supply stores The Lester Group operates in Virginia, had been vice president for sales at National Lumber Co., where he started his career in 2002.
“Kevin brings a wealth of demonstrated success and experience serving custom home and multi-family builders,” Jay Dickens, president/CEO of The Lester Group, said in a release announcing his hiring. “Kevin has strong communication skills and a tremendous balance between driving customer growth and implementing continuous improvement in operations. He is a ‘hands-on’ leader who is highly committed to constant listening to employees and customers to aid our growth and success.”
Said Silveira: “My goals are to solidify the operations of the building supply group and grow the organization.”
A native of Southeastern Massachusetts, Silveira is a graduate of
the University of Massachusetts. He will live in the Martinsville area.
In addition to building supply stores, The Lester Group is involved in manufacturing treated lumber and doors, management of forest land and real estate development.
PCPS’s summer feeding program
Patrick County Public Schools will be offering summer feeding on May 24-June 30, the school district announced in an email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert to families.
Meals can be picked up for all children 18 years old or younger, and each meal pick-up will include two breakfasts and two lunches.
The specific dates are listed on the Meal Pick Up Form, which can be found on the district’s web site. One form per family should be completed by May 17.
Eastman declares recent dividend
Eastman Chemical Company, which has two facilities in Henry County, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 69 cents per share on the company’s common stock, its board of directors announced. The dividend is payable July 2 to stockholders of record as of June 15.
At the same meeting the board re-elected directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Vanessa L. Allen Sutherland, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck and Charles K. Stevens III to 1-year terms.
Commercial real estate solid
The commercial real estate market in Virginia has remained solid despite concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause a downtown, a report from the Virginia Realtors said.
Virginia’s office market had a modest rise in vacancy rates, and rents have risen or remained stable in most markets across the state, the report said. Growth was best in Charlottesville and Roanoke.
“In the commonwealth, the economy has gained back all of the jobs that were lost in the important professional and technical services sector,” economist Lisa Sturevant said in the report. “In addition, the finance and insurance sector has remained steady throughout the past year.”
Retail vacancy rates have increased over the past year statewide, but vacancy has remained at less than 6%. Richmond and Northern Virginia have been most affected by declines.
Industrial real estate has outperformed all other property sectors, the report said, and e-commerce sales has been a key driver of the strong demand for industrial space, particularly warehousing and fulfillment centers.
Road projects
- A portion of Preston Road between Spencer-Preston Road and Samuel H Hairston School Road in Henry County is closed to through traffic for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, the road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a detour and signs will be in place to direct traffic.
- A portion of Magna Vista School Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic 0.2 mile north of Lee Ford Camp Road for the replacement of two box culverts. A detour will be in place, and there will be signs to help direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on May 28.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is under
- way on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Estimated completion date is May 2026.