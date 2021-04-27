Henry County Supervisors recognize retiring PHCC President Angeline Godwin

After Martin had read a resolution honoring Godwin and the presentation from the entire Board of Supervisors had been made, Godwin approached the podium and in a clear, strong voice, with her familiar Southern accent, she said the success of a community comes from a "common vision of moral fortitude to lift themselves above themselves" and that projects were lost when that vision was lacking and won when it was present.

"PHCC is a treasure," Godwin said. "You have made it what it is through your consistent investments."

Godwin had noted the home she left for sale in Mississippi when she was hired to take the helm at PHCC went unsold and would become her home again in retirement.

"If you're ever in South Mississippi, there will be a strong pot of coffee, the sweetest tea and a porch full of rocking chairs and swings," Godwin said. "You're welcome anytime."

Monthly economic update

Heath told the board that the EDC was planning a webinar on a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund that will open in the next few weeks and will offer grants that range from $1,000 to $10 million for restaurants that suffered revenue loss because of the pandemic.