Henry County Supervisors recognize retiring PHCC President Angeline Godwin

Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin was recognized by the Henry County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Godwin will retire on July 1 and plans to return to her home in Mississippi.
"She started here 10 years ago, and I took this position at the same time," Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said. "I learned from watching how she does her job."
With a background in business, Godwin became an instrumental partner in the recruitment of new industry for Henry County.
"She's a closer," Hall said. "She comes in the 9th [inning, as in baseball], throws the gas and gets the win."
Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, said a new president for PHCC may be found, but he couldn't imagine anyone replacing her.
"It's been a great honor," Heath said. "I've been here 15 years, and the community college was not a team member like it is now."
Heath said Godwin's fingerprints all all over construction projects now underway and will continue to be in the years to come.
Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin, who retired as the superintendent of Henry County Schools, said Godwin had "put the 'community' in 'community college," and board Chair Jim Adams described Godwin as an "encourager."
After Martin had read a resolution honoring Godwin and the presentation from the entire Board of Supervisors had been made, Godwin approached the podium and in a clear, strong voice, with her familiar Southern accent, she said the success of a community comes from a "common vision of moral fortitude to lift themselves above themselves" and that projects were lost when that vision was lacking and won when it was present.
"PHCC is a treasure," Godwin said. "You have made it what it is through your consistent investments."
Godwin had noted the home she left for sale in Mississippi when she was hired to take the helm at PHCC went unsold and would become her home again in retirement.
"If you're ever in South Mississippi, there will be a strong pot of coffee, the sweetest tea and a porch full of rocking chairs and swings," Godwin said. "You're welcome anytime."
Monthly economic update
Heath told the board that the EDC was planning a webinar on a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund that will open in the next few weeks and will offer grants that range from $1,000 to $10 million for restaurants that suffered revenue loss because of the pandemic.
Another webinar is being planned for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which will open in the next few days and offer grants for venues, museums, and theaters that have suffered revenue loss because of the pandemic and includes amounts equal to six times the monthly gross revenue up, to $10 million.
With the latest unemployment rates out, Heath said the numbers looked favorable for the area.
"Unemployment rates are trending back down," Heath said. "Employment opportunities are really robust right now.
"There are well-paying jobs out there."
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved appropriating a refund from AEP totaling $969,980 for additional development at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and $90,000 from the EDC to be used for professional engineering services.
- Approved $139,202 to Watch Guard Video for the purchase of body-worn cameras for use by the Sheriff's Office. In a letter to the Board, Sheriff Lane Perry said the cameras in-use were six years old and needed to be replaced.
- Acknowledged that, at the conclusion of last month's closed session, the board had approved the appointments of Paul Kennedy to an unexpired term on the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, ending May 31, 2024, and Wesley George to a term on the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, ending April 30, 2025.
