Henry County to grant extensions, but Martinsville won't

“The dollar value represented by our delinquency list is growing and is substantial, and my concern is that continuing to move this back exacerbates the problem significantly.”

Towarnicki said the billing department in the city is “very accommodating in attempting to work out payment plans” and suggested customers contact the office right away if they have not done so already.

“I’m not sure there’s any significant benefit to those customers who have not paid and have made no attempt to contact our offices to work out a payment plan, to move the date back another two weeks,” Towarnicki said. “I’m inclined to stick with our plan, but we’ll discuss it internally today and come to a decision.”

Shortly after 4 p.m. Towarnicki notified the Bulletin that the city was indeed sticking to its plan of resuming delinquent account cutoffs on Sept. 1.

Although the Martinsville utility department has been conforming to the SCC mandates, neither they, nor the Henry County PSA are obligated to do so.

AEP provides electrical service to Henry and Patrick counties and is required to observe the moratorium that has been imposed since March 16.