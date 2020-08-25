Henry County to grant extensions, but Martinsville won't

Last week city and county officials warned residents and businesses that their utility service would be disconnected if they were in arrears and had not made a payment arrangement with the billing department before Sept. 1.
But Monday the State Corporation Commission extended the general moratorium on utility shutoffs from Aug. 31 until Sept. 16 explaining the “extension gives the General Assembly, currently in special session, additional time to enact any legislation it may choose addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on utility customers.”
Tuesday morning, Henry County Administrator and PSA Manager Tim Hall said the Henry County PSA will comply with the deadline extension.
“We also urge all utility customers who are delinquent on their accounts to be pro-active and contact the utilities and make arrangements to get their bills paid,” Hall said. “As we’ve said before, the simplest way for county residents to address this issue is by contacting the Department of Social Services and taking advantage of the funds available there for this purpose.”
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki was taken by surprise at the news.
“This is the first time I’ve heard this and we really haven’t had a chance yet to discuss [it] internally,” Towarnicki said. “We were moving forward, prior to this new information, with plans to resume disconnects after Sept. 1.
“The dollar value represented by our delinquency list is growing and is substantial, and my concern is that continuing to move this back exacerbates the problem significantly.”
Towarnicki said the billing department in the city is “very accommodating in attempting to work out payment plans” and suggested customers contact the office right away if they have not done so already.
“I’m not sure there’s any significant benefit to those customers who have not paid and have made no attempt to contact our offices to work out a payment plan, to move the date back another two weeks,” Towarnicki said. “I’m inclined to stick with our plan, but we’ll discuss it internally today and come to a decision.”
Shortly after 4 p.m. Towarnicki notified the Bulletin that the city was indeed sticking to its plan of resuming delinquent account cutoffs on Sept. 1.
Although the Martinsville utility department has been conforming to the SCC mandates, neither they, nor the Henry County PSA are obligated to do so.
AEP provides electrical service to Henry and Patrick counties and is required to observe the moratorium that has been imposed since March 16.
When the general moratorium does expire, utility customers who are under an extended payment plan with their provider will continue to be protected from shutoffs as long as they remain current, or work out a new repayment plan with the utility.
In its June 12 order, the SCC directed all utilities to offer extended payment plans of up to 12 months to customers struggling to pay bills because of economic impacts of COVID and no late payment fees may be charged to customers in an extended payment plan.
The commissions’s latest order continues that protection beyond the expiration of the moratorium.
The SCC said, “The expiration of our moratorium does not mean that customers are without options for continuing utility service, and we strongly urge utilities to make every effort to accommodate customers who are making good-faith efforts to pay their bills.”
City residents may qualify through Grace Network for money to help pay utility bills and businesses may also use grant funding to pay overdue utility payments as long as it is COVID related.
The SCC said in its release Monday that a moratorium on service disconnections could not go on forever.
“If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills are ultimately borne by paying customers as operational costs of the utility. These costs do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
