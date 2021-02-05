Henry County to name Stultz-Vaughn new general registrar

Henry County on Monday will do something it hasn't done in more than 45 years: name a new general registrar.
Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, a long-time law enforcement officer and educator, has been chosen by the Henry County Electoral Board to replace Elizabeth “Liz” Stone, who passed away shortly after last year’s election.
“When you think of that job, you think of her, and I know that she’s touched a lot of people in her tenure,” Stultz-Vaughn said on Friday while working her last day as the training coordinator for the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy in Martinsville. “I just hope to make her proud.”
Stultz-Vaughn has been the training coordinator since 2017 and before that she served as a Martinsville police officer for over 21 years.
“I absolutely loved my police career, but decided to make a career change to spend more time with my family and advance in my profession,” Stultz-Vaughn said at the time.
Before joining the MPD, Stultz-Vaughn was a teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School in Martinsville.
She graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and double minors in political and social sciences, and she earned a master's degree in criminal justice administration at Averett University.
Stultz-Vaughn’s husband, Rik Vaughn, retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office after 30 years and is a sergeant at the Ferrum College Police Department.
Although a brief formal swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Henry County Administration Building on Monday, Stultz-Vaughn announced her appointment to her friends on Facebook on Thursday.
“So I guess it’s time to officially share the news,” Stultz-Vaughn wrote. “I am leaving the Police Academy and have accepted a new job that I am super excited about.
“On Monday, at 2 p.m., I will be sworn in as the Registrar for Henry County. I will have a lot to learn and some really big shoes to fill.”
Stone was the registrar of Henry County for 45 years, earning her the distinction of being the longest-serving registrar in Virginia.
Stone oversaw one of the busiest and most extended elections in her career and then died at her home in Horsepasture a little more than a week after the returns were in. She was 83.
A general registrar is an appointed constitutional officer and is responsible for voter registration, the voting process and the tabulation of all elections, which is much different than the previous responsibilities of Stultz-Vaughn.
“I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Henry County in a different capacity in this position,” Stultz-Vaughn wrote. "Although I will miss the students, officers, instructors, and citizens that I have worked with in a 25 year career in law enforcement, I am thankful for all of the friendships, laughter, tears, and memories we share.”
Stultz-Vaughn will have the weekend to clean out her office at the training academy on the Dupont Road. Monday morning her office will be on the main floor of the county administration building.
“I realize I have some really big shoes to fill, and no matter what I do, I couldn’t touch the job that she [Stone] has done,” Stultz-Vaughn said. “I am extremely excited and looking forward to the next chapter.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.