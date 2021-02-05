Henry County to name Stultz-Vaughn new general registrar

Stultz-Vaughn’s husband, Rik Vaughn, retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office after 30 years and is a sergeant at the Ferrum College Police Department.

Although a brief formal swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Henry County Administration Building on Monday, Stultz-Vaughn announced her appointment to her friends on Facebook on Thursday.

“So I guess it’s time to officially share the news,” Stultz-Vaughn wrote. “I am leaving the Police Academy and have accepted a new job that I am super excited about.

“On Monday, at 2 p.m., I will be sworn in as the Registrar for Henry County. I will have a lot to learn and some really big shoes to fill.”

Stone was the registrar of Henry County for 45 years, earning her the distinction of being the longest-serving registrar in Virginia.

Stone oversaw one of the busiest and most extended elections in her career and then died at her home in Horsepasture a little more than a week after the returns were in. She was 83.

A general registrar is an appointed constitutional officer and is responsible for voter registration, the voting process and the tabulation of all elections, which is much different than the previous responsibilities of Stultz-Vaughn.