Henry County top 5 for drug overdose counties in Va.

Henry County is top five in the list of counties for the most fatal drug overdoses in the state of Virginia according to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Perspectives Newsletter.

In 2021, the Virginia areas with the most opioid overdose deaths were Petersburg, Richmond, Hopewell and Portsmouth, followed by Henry County, according to a VDH forensic epidemiologist. Fatal drug overdoses have been the “leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia since 2013, followed by gun and motor vehicle-related deaths,” according to VDH data.

In other matters, COVID cases have increased by 53% and hospitalization rates have risen 31% across the United States over the past two weeks, according to the newsletter. Virus levels in wastewater can increase the spread of the virus are also increasing.

With temperatures lowering, illnesses are thriving as they tend to do in colder weather. Spending more time indoors and traveling to gatherings also tends to drive illness rates to increase, the newsletter states.

“We’re going to see a surge [that is] likely going to start really increasing in velocity,” University of California Los Angeles Epidemiologist Anne Rimoin said. Tools for prevention are available however, with boosters, masking and testing option.

On Nov. 22 a six-week campaign urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines was announced by the Biden Administration, the newsletter states. An increase in vaccines before the beginning of Christmas holiday gatherings “will help avoid thousands of preventable COVID-19 deaths,” according to the VDH.

The campaign focuses on reaching seniors and the other communities that were affected more by COVID through increased awareness via paid media, such as with advertisements.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed the emergency use authorization of updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to include children as young as 6 months old. So, children from 6 months to 5 years old can now receive a single booster of the updated Moderna booster if it has been 2 months since they received the complete series of the Moderna vaccine.

And children 6 months to 4 years of age who have already completed the tree-dose primary series with the Pfizer vaccine are not eligible for the booster dose of the updated bivalent vaccine at this time.

The current COVID-19 data for the West Piedmont Health District over the past 13 weeks as of Dec. 12 are: Martinsville with 173 cases and 0 deaths; Henry County with 632 cases and 12 deaths; Patrick County with 253 cases and 4 deaths; and Franklin County with 491 cases and 7 deaths.