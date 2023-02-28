Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff asked the Henry County Board of Supervisors to consider allowing his department to offer lifetime dog tags instead of the current requirement that renews annually.

"I would like to propose Henry County offering lifetime dog tags. This was approved by the General Assembly in 2017," said Grindstaff at Tuesday's regularly scheduled County Board of Supervisors meeting. "My proposal is $20 for a Henry County animal license. This will require a public hearing."

Grindstaff said the lifetime tags would not be available to kennels.

"This will not affect kennel tags," Grindstaff said. "The kennel tags are sold for 20- and 50-dog kennels and will still be sold by the year."

Grindstaff said the County derives between $6,000 and $7,000 in annual revenue from the tags, but the expense of renewing the tags every year costs the County about $2,500, leaving a net profit of about $4,000 a year.

"I think it's better for the citizens because the people that get their dogs vaccinated are the ones I see. If a dog has our tag and the vet tag, then the owner can be found and it can be determined if there is a current rabies vaccination," said Grindstaff. "They pay one time and they don't have to fool with my office anymore. The lifetime tag would be easier for everybody."

The Board agreed to have the matter scheduled for a public hearing at 6 p.m. on March 28.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors has authorized the Airport Authority to apply for funding through the Airport Access Program from the Commonwealth Transportation Board on behalf of Henry County.

If awarded, the funds will be used for improvements to Airport Road to provide better access to the Blue Ridge Regional Airport.

"We've been planning for a 1,000 foot runway extension since 2019 and we're approaching final approval," said Paul Brown with Eden and Associates. "It requires removal of 2,000 feet of roadway."

Brown said the Authority has already designed the relocation of three-quarters of a mile of roadway and is now pursuing multiple funding sources.

Said Brown: "This will provide $500,000, and we can pursue an additional $150,000 with no required match."

"My door is always open. I'll be glad to give you the grand tour," said Blue Ridge Regional Airport Managing Director Jason Davis. "The runway extension is a game-changer."

Davis said when the extension is complete, the Blue Ridge Airport will be one of only three non-carrier airports in Virginia with a 6,000-foot runway.

"The airport provides about $10 million of economic activity a year. We see 66 operations a day," Davis said. "We are an extremely busy airport. We're not going to stop until this runway is done."

"We're excited about what's happening at the airport," said Horsepasture Board of Supervisor Debra Buchanan, whose district the airport is in. "There's a lot going on there."