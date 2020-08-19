Henry County water and sewer cutoffs could resume Sept. 1 unless state regulators extend moratorium;

Local utility cutoffs could resume Sept. 1, but officials say that depends on what the State Corporation Commission decides to do.

The SCC moratorium on utility disconnections because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire Aug. 31. The Henry County Public Service Authority is not under the umbrella of the SCC, but the board voted a few months ago to follow its guidelines because of the many people facing financial hardships.

The PSA has not cut off any accounts for non-payment since the pandemic hit Virginia in March. PSA General Manager Tim Hall said the utility will be watching to see if the SCC extends the ban and plans to follow their lead.

“If that moratorium expires August 31, we will resume disconnections September 1,” he said.

County residents received a notice in their most recent bills from the PSA.

In the meantime, Hall said, money is available to help county residents pay their utility bills — not just water and sewer. Henry County set aside some of the $4.4 million it received in federal coronavirus relief funds for this purpose in June.