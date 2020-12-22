Henry County woman is latest victim of COVID-19

A woman in her 80s is the most recent resident of Henry County to become a victim of COVID-19.

That death was announced in Tuesday morning's report from the Virginia Department of Health. It's difficult to say when the death might have occurred, because VDH waits to confirm cause on a death certificate before entering the death into its database.

Very little information outside of basic demographics is reported, but VDH tracks all data by a person's residence.

This is the 48th resident of Henry County to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and it's No. 123 in the West Piedmont Health District since the pandemic began.

This death mirrors most of the 122 that preceded it.

Nearly half of them – 61 – were people 80 and older, and 97 of them were at least 70. They were predominantly white and evenly split between men and women, with one death not classified by gender.

This was only the second death in the district reported in the past 10 days, but there continues to be a surge in cases, with 87 reported Tuesday and 185 in the past three days. There were also three new hospitalizations.