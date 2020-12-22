Henry County woman is latest victim of COVID-19

A woman in her 80s is the most recent resident of Henry County to become a victim of COVID-19.
That death was announced in Tuesday morning's report from the Virginia Department of Health. It's difficult to say when the death might have occurred, because VDH waits to confirm cause on a death certificate before entering the death into its database.
Very little information outside of basic demographics is reported, but VDH tracks all data by a person's residence.
This is the 48th resident of Henry County to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and it's No. 123 in the West Piedmont Health District since the pandemic began.
This death mirrors most of the 122 that preceded it.
Nearly half of them – 61 – were people 80 and older, and 97 of them were at least 70. They were predominantly white and evenly split between men and women, with one death not classified by gender.
This was only the second death in the district reported in the past 10 days, but there continues to be a surge in cases, with 87 reported Tuesday and 185 in the past three days. There were also three new hospitalizations.
Most of the case growth has been in Franklin County, which added 35 more and has pushed its total to 2,129. Henry County added 29 cases and continues its surge past 2,300 cases.
Martinsville had 16 cases, and Patrick County had seven. They and Henry County each had a hospitalization.
Martinsville Health and Rehab is the most recent outbreak in progress reported by VDH. There were five attributed cases and no deaths.
Franklin County High School also is listed as having been reported to VDH on Nov. 11, but schools can be delayed in being added to the database. There were seven cases reported at the high school.
The outbreak at Blue Ridge Rehab in Stuart, where there had been more than two dozen cases, no longer is listed in the database.
VDH announced Tuesday a partnership with Walgreens for four stores – including the one in Collinsville – to be sites for the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing.
These tests, which will be drive-thru and free, also will be performed at stores in South Boston, Richmond and North Dinwiddie. There’s a chance additional stores will be added next year, VDH said in a release.
VDH Public Health and Preparedness Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi said in the release that “the testing locations selected represent communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”
There have been more than 42,000 tests for COVID-19 conducted as of Tuesday across the West Piedmont Health District, and 16% have been positive. More than 4 million tests in Virginia have a positivity rate of 11.7%. Both rates have increased significantly since Nov. 1.
VDH’s release said rapid tests are encouraged for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and health care providers.
Walgreens officials said pharmacy teams will oversee the patient’s self-administration of a COVID-19 test, where test results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.
COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test. Appointments can be made by following the steps on Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing
Since the pandemic began, the West Piedmont District has had 6,113 cases and 433 hospitalizations to go with the 123 dead. The latest totals:
- Henry County: 2,393 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 48 deaths.
- Martinsville: 917, 88, 27.
- Patrick County: 674, 72, 28.
- Franklin County: 2,143, 71, 20.
By comparison Danville has reported 2,143 cases (59 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 2,396 (31 deaths).