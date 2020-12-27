Henry County writer and filmmaker Natalie Hodge tackles employability in her latest book.

Each day’s section features a topic that has to do with “life readiness,“ she said, with “a few nuggets about job strategies and best practices.” All of those improvements add up to compel an employer into recognizing a person as a good candidate.

It’s so easy to get distracted by the resume and interview side that “people are missing the big picture kinds of checkpoints to help them think about career in a new way that can carry them on forever,” she said.

As a side effect of other jobs she has had, Hodge has done a great deal of career counseling over the past 15 years, she said.

Plus, “people reached out to me because I had moved so many times and been able to always find employment some way, somehow. I learned some strategies along the way to help me do that.”

Hodge has a bachelor’s degree in justice and policy studies and African-American studies from Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C., and a master’s degree in African-American studies from Cornell University.

However, she said, there just aren’t a lot of jobs out there related to her major, so her work took off in other directions. She has worked in property management and investment and university residence life in the San Francisco Bay area, Detroit, Ithaca, N.Y., and New York City.