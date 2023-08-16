Henry County Public Schools students started their day off bright and early to attend Wednesday's first day of school.

HCPS elementary school days go from 8:05 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., middle school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and high schools from 8:25 to 3:25.

New Superintendent Amy Blake-Lewis stopped by Stanleytown Elementary, Campbell Court Elementary, Sanville Elementary, Bassett High School, Fieldale Collinsville Middle School, the Center for Community Learning, Meadow View Elementary and the Career Academy throughout the day on Wednesday.

On Thursday she will visit Mount Olivet Elementary, Laurel Park Middle School, Axton Elementary, Drewry Mason Elementary, G. W. Carver Elementary, Rich Acres Elementary and Magna Vista High School.

On the first day of school, teachers at Stanleytown Elementary School greeted students as they got off the bus and even danced along with music coming from one of the cars in the drop-off line.

"I think it's going to be a great day," Stanleytown Elementary specialist Victoria Clements said. "We have prepared since last week, we are good to go. We have a great principal so I'm not worried about anything."

"I'm excited about today," Stanleytown Elementary Principal Janice Largen said. "I know that my teachers have put in so many hours of extra work doing extra things ... The little extra bits that teachers have put in this year have made all the difference."

Students at Campbell Court Elementary quickly made their way to greet their Principal Kenya Gravely as they made their way into the school from the drop-off line.

"It's going to be a great day," Gravely said. "It's the best day ever — the start of school. It's going to be the best year ever."

"We have a lot of exciting things in place. The kids are coming in excited, the teachers are excited, you can feel the energy so it's going to be a great year," Gravely added.

When Blake-Lewis stopped by to see students at Sanville Elementary School they were all situated in their classrooms and getting to know the other students and their teachers for the new year.

"It's going to go smoothly," Stanleytown Elementary Principal Josh Eanes said. "And that's because teachers, staff, our central office people — we've been working hard all throughout the summer to make sure we have a smooth opening."

"And I think just the excitement of having the kids back in our buildings. Schools aren't meant to be empty and so having our kids here is what's breathing life into the building," Eanes said. "So, lot of excitement, a lot of positivity today."

Some Bassett High School students had begun their first day of school activities at the school and other students waited for buses to the Career Academy to begin their day when Blake-Lewis visited.

"I am anticipating a great year," Bassett High School Principal Tiffany Gravely said. "Our students have come in, they seemed happy, excited to be here. We made sure that every student got breakfast, because breakfast is free."

Gravely said an email was sent out to parents and families concerning the road closure on Riverside Drive in front of Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center. They were advised to leave early to navigate the closure that cuts the school off from one direction.

"But all in all we are anticipating a great year of growth and prosperity for our students and staff," Gravely said.