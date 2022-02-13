Henry County's new budget will require new revenue

A new jail and the inevitability of Martinsville reverting to a town were the overriding stressors presented at a recent Henry County budget planning session.

It wasn't lost on anyone in the conference room Tuesday afternoon at the new Henry County Adult Detention Facility on DuPont Road that the new fiscal budget will have to include funding for the operation of a new 400-bed jail that cost nearly $70 million to build.

Without mentioning any numbers, Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said money will need to be committed to the new jail when the new budget goes into effect in July.

"We've been totally transparent," said Wagoner. "The jail will be open in April and we've budgeted the cost of operation for three months."

The Board of Supervisors and other county officials got a complete tour of the new jail just before the planning session began.

"The administration wants to know what you want and then this will be a budget that we present," Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the board members. "Then it becomes your budget."

In addition to the cost of the jail, Hall pointed to inflation, unfunded mandates, minimum wage increases and the proposed elimination of a local grocery tax that could cost Henry County as much as $1 million a year as challenges in the upcoming budget.

Should the reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town occur, the increased costs to the County have been estimated to be significant. Promises of compensation increases to the Sheriff's Office and Public Safety along with proposed additional school funding adds to the difficulty of balancing a new budget.

Hall stressed several times that he was not proposing that meeting the increased needs be met fully with an increase in the real estate tax, but he did use it as an example to illustrate the need.

A whopping 27% increase would be required to the real estate tax rate of 55.5 cents per $100 of assessed value in order to meet new funding obligations; eight cents for reversion, four cents for Sheriff/Public Safety increases and three cents for the increase in school funding.

Hall said one penny increase to the real estate tax rate generates about $300,000.

Other income options Hall told board members to consider include an increase in the meals tax, personal property tax and the addition of a cigarette tax, although Hall described taxing cigarettes as "juice not worth the squeeze."

"Every budget is difficult," said Hall. "There will be tough decisions that are going to have to be made this year, there's no way around it."

Hall began his presentation my pointing out the goals of the past year that included broadband expansion, aligning of pay scales, helping local companies and telling Henry County's story.

"Broadband is in progress, we didn't study pay scales because we were still fighting Covid, but we have more people working in Henry County today than we've had since 2008," Hall said. "Crown Holdings has already hired about 50 people, CCAT (Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training) is full and Brandon Martin (Henry County's new PIO) has done a superb job. He's been a terrific hire."

Hall moved on to the past year's highlights pointing out Radical Sportscars, a UK-based company that will locate its first U.S. sales office in the Racing College at P&HCC with four employees and VF Imagewear's expansion announcement adding 82 new jobs to Henry County and a $10.2 million capital investment.

"SCHOCK was the crown jewel this year," said Hall. "They were very methodical about how they approach a new decision."

SCHOCK is a German company that manufactures upscale sinks and bathroom products and chose Henry County for its first U.S. operation with $85 million capital investment and 355 new jobs with wage levels at about $42,000 per year.

But with the good economic news came word that future development will come at additional cost.

"We are at capacity and we need another piece of bait," Hall said. "We have another 50 acres with rail access at Commonwealth Crossing and another 100 acres behind that. With this 150 acres, it puts us in high cotton because only a handful of localities can do that.

"But we are losing prospects because we have nothing else to show them."

At under 3%, unemployment rates in Henry County are at an all-time low and Hall said the current leadership was to be commended for accomplishing such a task.

"More people are working than in the past 14 years and making a decent wage," said Hall. "We are doing what we are hired to do and you should pat yourself on the back."

Regarding the expansion of broadband, Wagoner said grant money and a partnership with Appalachian Power will provide high-speed internet service to every resident and business in Henry County.

In some instances the County is also working with Martinsville's broadband initiative, MiNet, to reach areas that might otherwise be excluded.

"This building is served by MiNet," said Wagoner, pointing to the new jail on DuPont Road where the meeting was being held.

Affordable housing has become an issue in both the City and the County and Hall said the conversion of John Redd Smith and Fieldale Elementary schools to apartments is underway and will help alleviate the problem.

"John Redd will be converted to 39 apartments and Fieldale will add another 26 apartments," said Hall.

The expansion of the Dick & Willie trail and the return of the Henry County Fair has added to the quality of life in the area.

"It's been a good year with the Dick & Willie and the announcement of a new park on the Mayo River," Hall said. "The fair was a success and the Martinsville Speedway has already agreed to have us back next year. Year two will be bigger and better."

Hall also pointed out the announcement of Riverview Park adjoining the Smith River Sports Complex.

"Henry County will run the park," said Hall. "It's a beautiful piece of property."

Hall then pointed to graphs too small to read from across the room.

"This is all the money that we have in the bank," said Hall pointing to a chart of the total current fund balance indicating considerable growth over the past four years.

"This is your savings account," Hall said pointing to a chart of the unassigned fund balance with a notable decrease in the past year.

"You had to spend money to make money," said Hall. "If you hadn't, you wouldn't have had Crown Holdings."

Hall breezed through a number of additional charts and graphs noting that the $500,000 the County gives to the EDC office every years is a "heck of a deal," and stressing that despite what he has heard some people say "we have not cut school funding."

Hall described the increased cost of the Sheriff's Office as a "gentle incline" and could be attributed mostly to the cost of the new jail and the increased staffing needed to operate it.

A new firetruck and turnout gear produced a chart with the greatest cost to the County from public safety in the past five years.

"These services are not cheap, but essential," said Hall.

The Martinsville Speedway will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and Hall said a single event had not been planned, but the celebration would be all year long.

"This facility makes us different," said Hall. "This place gets a 98 to 99% positive rate and we can never take this place for granted."

Although Hall will be retiring when the new budget goes into effect, he said the year to come was "going to be an extraordinary year."

"We need to recruit a hotel to our community," said Wagoner, who will be taking over Hall's job when he retires at the end of June. "The next piece to this is a program called tourism zones."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

