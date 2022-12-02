Highway shooter killed by police in Ridgeway

A man is dead after he was shot by police on the William F. Stone Highway in Ridgeway Friday afternoon.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry told the Bulletin that the 911 Communications Center received a call about 2:15 p.m. from a caller stating that an older white male with a gun had been seen in a white Buick with the barrel of a rifle extending out of a window.

"It is unknown, but possible that he shot at vehicles while moving," said Perry. "He stopped on the 58 bypass westbound lane underneath the Greensboro Road intersection shooting at vehicles, and our officer engaged."

Perry did not identify the officer who shot the man and said he would defer to the Virginia State Police the identity of the person the officer killed.

"The State Police are investigating, and to our knowledge at this point no one else was injured," Perry said. "If anyone discovers damage to a vehicle or a passersby witnessed anything regarding this incident, contact the State Police."

I "will confirm there was an officer-involved shooting on the exit ramp of Route 220 from Greensboro Road," said VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts. "We received the call at 2:24 p.m. and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been asked to investigate."

Garletts would not reveal the identity of the person who was shot and killed, pending positive identification and notification of the family.

"I would just like to remind everyone that we are in the season of caring about people," said Perry. "Instead of getting lost with distractions, I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to find family members who need encouragement and give them some joy, spend time with them and if you see someone having a tough time because of life experiences, encourage them to get help."

Perry reminded everyone that "if you see something dangerous, call 911."

Said Perry: "We were fortunate that people were calling 911 as they were seeing this take place."