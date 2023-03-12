A captain with the Martinsville Police Department has filed to run for Henry County Sheriff this November.

Captain of Police Operations Sandy Hines, 45, of Bassett has filed his paperwork and will be on the ballot as a candidate for Henry County Sheriff, making the second person to qualify, according to the Henry County Registrar’s Office.

“I grew up in Patrick County, my mom and dad were hard-working blue-collar people,” said Hines. “I graduated from Patrick County High School in 1995, went to work at CPFilms [now Eastman Performance Films], worked as a cell phone salesman and then went to work for the Martinsville Police Department in 2000.”

Hines said he studied Administration of Justice at Patrick & Henry Community College and received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Public Administration in 2022 from Liberty University.

“I can do a better job engaging with other people in the department more effectively,” Hines said. [Henry County Sheriff] Lane [Perry] hasn’t done anything wrong. I consider him a friend. I have no axe to grind or issue with him. I’m not like the opponents of the past and have no issues whatsoever.”

Hines said he didn’t have anyone chosen yet to be his second-in-command.

“I’m doing this on my own. My experience of the past 23 years will guide me after I’m elected and I’ll find out who’s interested and have them submit a resume to me,” Hines said. “As far as making changes, police work has evolved over the years so I’m not reinventing the wheel. I’ll answer to the stakeholders, and that’s the community, and I want to involve the community more.”

Hines said he would be tough on drugs and enforcing crimes with an emphasis on protecting seniors and children.

“Kids are threatened by predators and seniors by scams. I believe in community policing and some people think that means to ‘hug a thug,’ but that’s not what I’m saying,” said Hines. “I’ll be aggressive on crime.”

Hines said the biggest adjustment for him will be in the coverage area of the department he would lead.

“The county has over 400 square miles compared to 12 in the city, but it’s still the same crimes and many of the same people committing them,” Hines said. “Law enforcement is basically the same, but the county is spread out more. You still have everything from speeding to drug houses and there is also a lot of littering.”

Del Mills, retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, announced plans to run for the office earlier in the week.

“I know Del and he’s a good man. I have no problems with him,” said Hines. “But my resume outweighs Del’s. “He’s retired with 25 years and I have 23 years, but I’ve been over criminal investigations, a SWAT team commander, a crisis and hostage negotiator, training with the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, also trained with the Virginia Association of Teaching Police and I’ve worked with the task force of the ATF” (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives).

Both Mills and Hines have indicated the same concern of morale within the department.

“I know that in the Sheriff’s Office we have morale issues with current employees,” Hines said. “We need to train them properly. My door will be open, and I’ll be there when someone calls.”

Hines reiterated that he was not being negative about the current sheriff, but that “my door will be open. If you want to talk, I’ll talk,” said Hines. “I feel that’s my job and what you elected me to do.”

Hines said he knows many of the about 200 people who work in the Sheriff’s Office.

“They are friends and I talk with them regularly, and they’re in limbo. It’s an election year, and they don’t know if their leader is going to run another term,” Hines said. “Some are unhappy with the leadership not allowing them to get training to do their job effectively.”

Hines said he would bring back family night events for the families within the department and felt that doing so would help improve moral.

“We’ll take a look at the uniforms the deputies wear and get the community together and decide what kind of uniform the guys wear everyday,” said Hines. “Their input goes a long way.”

Hines said that even through he was running, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was “doing a lot of things very well right now.”

Said Hines: “I want to make it even better. The idea that if I get elected I’m going to clean house is not true. There are a bunch of good guys there and we need each and every one to hang in there and work with us, and I feel like I’m the leader of that Sheriff’s Office to do it and do it effectively.”