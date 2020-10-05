HirePalooza job fair, Results add 400+ positions in area

Opportunities are emerging for jobs, starting with a hiring fair and including an expansion at a call center, in a region hit particularly hard by COVID-caused unemployment.
Martinsville and Henry County have reported some the state's highest unemployment rates and more than double what they were in 2019, because of businesses being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Staffing agency Hire Dynamics is holding HirePalooza, a 2-day job fair at all of its 46 locations in the southeast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the branch at 1105 Spruce St.
Locally, the company seeks to fill more than 50 jobs, including e-commerce (pick/pack), forklift and machine operators. Attendees are required to wear masks. Other safety measures include a drive-through interview option, social distancing and contactless transactions.
Job seekers can book an appointment in advance and begin the registration process at https://app.work4hd.com/hirepalooza. Applicants should bring two forms of ID (Social Security card and photo ID). If job seekers are unable to upload an updated resume online, please bring a copy to the event.
Results Companies expand
The Results Companies, recently rebranded as Results CX, plans to fill 288 new jobs at its Martinsville call center and 118 in Stuart by the end of the year.
These are permanent, full-time positions, Chief Human Resources Officer Andrea Maizes said. The majority of local openings are for customer service representatives, which pay up to $13.50 an hour in Stuart and up to $14 an hour in Martinsville, depending on the client.
Results offers onsite and work-from-home job opportunities, although there are minimum internet speed requirements for remote workers. The company's website states that its offices follow “the recommended CDC guidelines in all its locations to keep employees safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This expansion is part of a company-wide initiative to fill more than 4,500 jobs across its U.S. locations and increase hourly wages for call-center employees, according to the Results website. The company currently employs approximately 20,000 people in 30 locations.
Results provides services including analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation and SupportPredict, a digital engagement software as a service (SaaS) product.
For current job openings, visit https://careers.results-cx.com.
