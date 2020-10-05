HirePalooza job fair, Results add 400+ positions in area

Opportunities are emerging for jobs, starting with a hiring fair and including an expansion at a call center, in a region hit particularly hard by COVID-caused unemployment.

Martinsville and Henry County have reported some the state's highest unemployment rates and more than double what they were in 2019, because of businesses being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Staffing agency Hire Dynamics is holding HirePalooza, a 2-day job fair at all of its 46 locations in the southeast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the branch at 1105 Spruce St.

Locally, the company seeks to fill more than 50 jobs, including e-commerce (pick/pack), forklift and machine operators. Attendees are required to wear masks. Other safety measures include a drive-through interview option, social distancing and contactless transactions.

Job seekers can book an appointment in advance and begin the registration process at https://app.work4hd.com/hirepalooza. Applicants should bring two forms of ID (Social Security card and photo ID). If job seekers are unable to upload an updated resume online, please bring a copy to the event.

Results Companies expand