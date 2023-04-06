The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new $2.8 million expansion in uptown Martinsville on Wednesday.

Dignitaries gathered at the rear of the Historic Henry County Courthouse at 1 East Main Street in the late afternoon to celebrate the announcement of an ambitious project that has been in the works for years.

"It's been planned now for five or six years," said Dr. Mervyn King. "It started smaller ... we were going to build a 50- by 80-foot building, but it ended up being 50 by 100 feet."

But even 5,000 square feet on two floors will not be enough to house the large and expansive collection provided by King.

"I've been a collector for 50 or 60 years ... a picker before they had the show on television. I was an anesthesiologist and couldn't play golf, so I traveled extensively all along the East Coast and built up a good collection," King said. "It's going to be nice to get it into the museum."

King said many of the items in his collection are extremely rare, the best of the best and the top of the line.

"We'll have Marklin toys from the 1890s to the 1930s, antique steam engines, a very large Indian collection including baskets, pottery and blankets that will include some of the rarest in existence."

Marklin was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Germany. The company, still in existence today, is known for releasing one of the first wind-up trains that ran on tracks as early as 1891. The company is also known for its exquisite doll houses.

"The Historical Society is blessed by the continuing generosity and support of Mervyn and Virginia King. They support our community financially, but more importantly, serve as role models for respecting and preserving history," said Historical Society President John Phillips. "We humbly accept the responsibility of maintaining and sharing the King's collection."

King said his tool collection, the sixth largest in the United States, would be on display at the new facility.

"It's been at the museum in High Point for years ... a couple of thousand pieces or more. I'm sure we're not going to get everything over there," King said with a chuckle in his voice.

Construction of the building is set to begin on May 1, and King said he has been told the building will be done in 10 months.

"You know the contractor situation ... it could be 12 months or more than a year, it might take awhile," King said. "Once we have an empty building we'll start designing the display, and the Virginia Museum of Natural History has already agreed to help us with that."

In order to maintain the historical integrity of the property, the museum will be built in similar style to the jail that was previously on the site.

"I'm sorry they had to tear that old jail down, but it was in bad shape," said King. "The new building will be two and a half floors and the first floor will stick out like the old building to meet the historic requirements. It will have a ramp, be handicapped compliant, include an elevator and an entertainment center that will seat about 60 people with an area to prepare the food."

Also included, King said, the building will house a library for research and a meeting room with a large screen for presentations.

"The rest will of it will be displays," he said.

"The new space will also have features which will make the property more desirable as an event space," said Phillips. "Our first event will most likely be the 200th birthday party of the Historic Henry County Courthouse."

The original Henry County courthouse was constructed in 1824.

Said King: "The more you have, the more people will come and the longer they will stay and the longer they stay the more money they will spend. We're expecting this to be a real economic boost to the City."