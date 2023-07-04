An Independence Day celebration will be held on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown on Friday.

The event is free of charge, begins at 7 p.m. and will feature singer/songwriter Elena Flores as the performer.

“We should all agree that Independence Day is worth celebrating more than just one day. Wear your best patriotic colors and join us as we come together as a community to celebrate our nation’s birth,” said Historical Society President John Phillips. “Join us for a relaxing evening and let Palumbo’s cook your supper, Scuffle Hill quench your thirst and Elena provide your entertainment.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beer and wine in a non-disposable, collectable event cup and Palumbo’s will be selling food. Everyone is encouraged to wear patriotic attire and sparklers will be provided for a special expression and group song.

Flores is originally from Stafford and now resides in Greensboro, North Carolina. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance and credits as musical influences The Beatles, The Supremes and Queen.

The event titled “Red, White, & Brew with Elena Flores Duo” is part of the Sounds on the Square series that occurs on the first Friday of each month through October. All ages are welcomed and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.