Historical Society to celebrate local textile industry

Will Pannill will be the special speaker at a Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society celebration of the local textile industry this Sunday.

The program will take place at 3 p.m. at the former Henry County courthouse in uptown Martinsville.

Pannill is the grandson of William Letcher Pannill, who sealed his place as a pioneer of Martinsville's textile industry when he opened the Pannill Knitting Company in 1925, according to a press release.

The local textile manufacturer was the first mill in the South to knit cotton textiles rather than spin yarn or weave cloth.

"Our status as the 'sweatshirt capital of the world' was not determined or defined by city or county lines," stated Historical Society President John Phillips in the release. "If not for one afternoon, let us gather as one community for Founders Day to celebrate our textile heritage. The slogan 'the fabric of our live,' certainly could be our community's mantra."

Former employees of the many textile companies are invited to attend and will be recognized. Attendees are also encourage to bring company products and mementos.

