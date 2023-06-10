Members of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society recently participated in an archeological excavation at Red Hill-Patrick Henry National Memorial.

On May 31, a group of Historical Society members traveled to the last home and burial place of Patrick Henry. They explored the area northwest of the Henry House where several early 20th century structures previously stood, including a domestic building, an icehouse and a kitchen, a release stated.

Through archaeological digs, it is hoped that more will be learned about the people who lived at Red Hill.

"Upon arriving at Red Hill, I was proud but surprised to learn that we were the first group to volunteer for this project, said Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society President John Phillips. "Folks should be lining up to make history while discovering it. Our Historical Society will lead by example that volunteers of all ages and from all backgrounds may participate in an archeological excavation and enjoy it."

Funded by the E. Stuart James Grant Charitable Trust, the project is coordinated by Brian Bates of Longwood University, J. Craig Rose, archaeologist and principle investigator of the Dominion Research Group and Red Hill Staff Archeologist Lucia Butler.

"As we begin archaeology at Red Hill, we're looking for volunteers who have a passion for history, so we are thrilled to have the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society come help us dig," said Butler. "Volunteers of any age and experience are invited to participate in the fieldwork which will last from now through October."

During the winter, volunteers will be needed to help with artifact processing in the lab, Butler said.

Henry County was established in 1777 when it was formed from Pittsylvania County. The new county was initially named Patrick Henry County in honor of Patrick Henry, who lived in Henry County at Leatherwood for five years from 1779 to 1784. During that time, Henry served as the first and fifth post-colonial governor of Virginia.

In 1794, Henry and his wife retired to Red Hill where he died on June 6, 1799, the release stated.