A Snapchat threat deemed non-credible by police and school officials reached Henry County Public Schools Wednesday morning.

Schools in neighboring Rockingham County, North Carolina, dealt with the same bogus threat on Tuesday.

"In regards to the school threat that was posted on social media, we have determined there is no credible threat to the Henry County schools," said Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Department, Wednesday morning. "Sheriff's Office investigators determined the threat originated in North Carolina yesterday and was shared through social media."

Davis assured everyone that "all Henry County schools are safe."

Snapchat is an instant messaging app that allows pictures and messages to be available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients.

The Bulletin obtained a screenshot of the threat being circulated: It is typed in all capital letters and laden with profanity. The threat indicated three people would be involved in harming others and advised the recipient of the message to refrain from attending school.

Bassett High School Principal Tiffiny Gravely sent out an email alert at 8:53 a.m. notifying families of the matter.

"Bassett administration is aware of the threat going around social media this morning," wrote Gravely. "Please be assured that we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the BHS community."

Gravely said the school was working with the Henry County Sheriff's Office and anyone with questions or concerns was encouraged to contact the school office.

"All of our schools sent emails to the parents talking about that there was a rumor on social media that was on one of those TikTok challenges and that it's been investigated," said Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer. "This morning we were made aware that there was a potential threat we we take all information that come in about safety very seriously and we fully investigate."

Laurel Park Middle School Principal Katrina Perry notified families of her students that an investigation revealed the threat was not related to any schools in Henry County, but originated from an out-of-state TikTok challenge.

TikTok is a short-form video hosting service owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. It hosts user-submitted videos that range in duration from three seconds to 10 minutes.

"Recent tragedies at schools around the country have heightened everyone's concern for the safety of students," wrote Perry. "I want to assure you that we always take any type of threat seriously and have the full cooperation of the Sheriff's Department."

Perry also encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact her office by phone or use the feedback forum on the school website.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page on Tuesday committed resources to investigating the same threat in his county in neighboring North Carolina.

"Snapchat threats of violence at an unnamed school campus circulating overnight were determined to be non-credible and were the same threats that circulated in other states and North Carolina counties earlier this week," a release from the RCSO stated.

"Earlier this morning, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and Rockingham County School System were alerted of two threatening Snapchat messages that were circulating ... these threats were not directed at any specific school," the release stated.

Page said officers within his department maintained a heightened presence at all school campuses throughout the day as an additional precaution.

In a HCSO release later in the day on Wednesday, Davis said the threat that originated on Snapchat made its way to Facebook and was then saved and shared through multiple social media sites.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a Henry County high school student posted the message after seeing it on another social media site. Investigators spoke to the student and obtained information that led deputies to Eden, North Carolina," the release stated.

Authorities in North Carolina have been able to track down the original Snapchat post and are currently following leads, the release stated.

While the circulated threats arrived on Wednesday to Henry County, an internet search indicates the same threat using the same platform has apparently been going around since 2019.

On Sept. 30, 2019, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in California responded to the same threat on Snapchat that did not specifically target a school, but was shared by two students who were not suspects.

"At this point, it is not known where the original Snapchat post came from, but detectives have determined it is a hoax and there was never a direct or credible threat to the safety of any school," a release from the TCSO stated.

Reports this week of the same hoax have come from Traverse City, Michigan; Alamogordo, New Mexico; and Ponca City, Oklahoma, among others.

On Tuesday, two 14-year-old middle school students at Hillsborough County, Florida, were reportedly arrested and charged with making threatening posts on social media by sharing the threatening message.

Although schools in Martinsville were not involved, Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher was keeping tabs on the hoax in Henry County.

"I've got a copy and it's the same threat that comes out at the end of every school year. Of course we always take security seriously and we've got extra patrols, but this looks to be a copy and paste of last year's threat," said Fincher. "This stuff always circulates on social media."

Fincher said the screen capture he received of the threat didn't give any specifics.

"We are looking into it, but it's one of those things that's just circulating on Facebook and always at the end of the school year we have extra patrols because it always seems at this time of year people tend to act out."

"I encourage you to talk with your children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities or disturbing information to a trusted adult," wrote Perry. "Please remind them that if they become award of a concern, their first response should not be to spread rumors, but rather to alert school administration and/or the school resource officer so that it can be dealt with quickly."

Said Strayer: "Truly what happened today is the way we want it to happen. Someone saw something, someone said something and that's how we can hopefully never have an incident like we see across the country."