The 21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards honor Natalie Hodge and Draper Flowers & Gifts for their contributions and support of local arts.

The awards to Hodge and Draper Flowers & Gifts will bring the total to 42 recipients to have been recognized through the program. Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said all recipients make “important contribution to the arts in our community.”

Hodge is a writer, producer and the founder of Rudy’s Girl Media. She has a bachelor’s degree from Guilford College and a master’s degree from Cornell University. She has over a decade of independent film and television experience in New York and Los Angeles and has produced three film and television projects in Martinsville.

Additionally, she joined the board of directors at Piedmont Arts in 2017, participated in Dancing for the Arts in 2019, has three published books and is the 2022 grand prize winner of The Gauntlet, a small business pitch competition.

“Thank you so much for honoring me,” Hodge said. “Piedmont Arts has a very special place in my heart and in my experience.”

“Piedmont Arts was something more than just an inspiration for a career. It’s been much, much bigger than that in my experience,” she said. “As a child in this community, Piedmont Arts was a passport to places unknown, places that we can’t even go by plane, places in the recesses of our imagination.

“To be able to experience cultural events and fine arts and this magnificent space, and then the space that Piedmont Arts touches in our community, is huge,” Hodge said.

She and her husband, Hasan Davis, spent many date nights at events in Piedmont Arts, she added.

“And this space has become so special to us that when we married a couple of weeks ago, we did so in the art garden in front of The [Little] Post Office,” Hodge said.

“It [Piedmont Arts] wasn’t my inspiration for a career. It’s been my inspiration in life,” Hodge said.

Draper Flowers & Gifts has served the Martinsville-Henry County area for over 50 years, opening in the spring of 1967 as a full-service floral, paint and gift shop. Doris Draper started the business and since then her flower arrangements have been seen all around the United States, including at three U.S. presidential inaugurations.

Her youngest son, Brad Draper, accepted the award on behalf of the family business. While accepting, Draper asked all of his family members present to stand up to be recognized as well.

“If you have a small business you know that without family and friends you don’t exist,” Draper said. “Without all this group I wouldn’t be here tonight.”

“I’d like to thank Heidi [Pinkston], Pam [Randall], all the wonderful staff at Piedmont Arts, the board of directors for all you do for the arts in Henry County,” Draper added. “And it truly is a pleasure … to work with Piedmont Arts.”

The award was established in 2003 by Piedmont Arts’ board of directors to “recognize exceptional businesses and individuals involved in and supporting Piedmont Arts and other art and cultural organizations in Martinsville and Henry County,” Pinkston said.

It was named for J. Clyde Hooker, Jr. for his supports of the arts in the community. His daughter Katherine Boaz and her son Phil Garrett and his wife Olivia Garrett were present for the awards ceremony.

Piedmont Arts also recognized Brian Lane and Sarah Shelton Martin with the Art in Education Award; awarded Nathan Hopkins and Claire-Warner Coleman the Nicodemus D. Hufford Memorial Scholarship; and awarded Ainsley Jones and Onyinye Ugbomah-Otunuya the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship.