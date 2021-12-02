Holiday scams are on the rise

If you get an email requesting your personal information in order to receive a free gift card or that you have been randomly selected as the winner of a contest you haven't entered, the BBB recommends you delete it and don't click on any of the links within it.

Even the offer of temporary holiday jobs, especially those that offer an opportunity that is too good to be true, it probably is.

In addition to fake websites, charities and shipping notifications steal your private information and lead you to malware downloads.

If you see an offer for a luxury item or electronics at a ridiculously low price, it's almost always a knockoff.

Watch out for the increasingly popular puppy scam in which a deposit is required to buy a dog -- which does not exist. The rule here is if you can't see the pet in person, don't risk the purchase.

Not to mention that there are more than enough puppies and dogs in the local animal shelters.

When you have performed your due diligence and the merchandise you've ordered has been delivered, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says, you should be on alert for a possible visit by a porch pirate.