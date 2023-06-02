Among the 10 fatalities that occurred on Virginia highways during the Memorial Day weekend, three occurred in Henry County.

The 2023 Memorial Day weekend proved deadly for 10 drivers and passengers, four of them motorcyclists. The holiday statistical counting period began Friday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. and concluded at midnight, Monday, May 29.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) not only participated in the nationwide, state-sponsored Operation Crash Awareness Reductions Effort (C.A.R.E.) during the Memorial Day weekend, but also the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt education and enforcement campaign, a VSP release stated.

During the designated statistical counting period, Virginia Troopers cited 4,990 speeders and 1,924 reckless drivers, and issued 771 seat belt violations and 136 child restraint violations.

Statewide, 89 drivers were arrested for being impaired and 169 felony arrests were made.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher said his officers issued 20 traffic tickets in the city over the holiday weekend to include five motor vehicle crashes, three seat belt violations and two for impaired driving.

"In our daily routines, we often forget about how dangerous driving can be and in those daily routines, while driving, our minds and our concentrations often drift to other things that we believe to be more important," said Fincher. "In those few seconds of not paying attention, a disaster can occur, changing a life forever."

The sheriff's offices in Henry and Patrick counties did not respond to a request for traffic data.

Bruce Allen Guilliams, 57, was dead at the scene of a crash when his 2003 Mazda 3 ran off the roadway and struck a tree while traveling south on Route 220, a release from the Virginia State Police said. The crash occurred on May 26 at 1:13 p.m. on Route 220, just north of Route 641.

Then on May 28, a two-vehicle crash in Bassett resulted in the deaths of two women and caused serious injury to a child.

A 2012 Nissan Versa was traveling north on Blackberry Road, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2007 Ford Focus head-on at the intersection of Foley Drive at 4:46 p.m., a release from the Virginia State Police stated.

The 911 Communications Center dispatched rescue personnel and Henry County sheriff's deputies, and when first responders arrived they found Kateland Ann McKenney, 22, dead at the scene. Denise Cabrera-Cruz, 53, was transported to Sovah Hospital in Martinsville, where she died. An eight-year-old male passenger was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the release stated.

Cabrera-Cruz was driving the Nissan, McKinney was driving the Ford and neither were wearing seatbelts, the release stated.

In addition to the three fatal crashes in Henry County, seven others occurred in the city of Richmond and Henry, Loudoun, Orange and Shenandoah counties. Two of the four fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in Loudoun County; the other two took place in Shenandoah County and Richmond.

"The tragedy of the lives lost due to motor vehicle crashes this past holiday weekend across the state should be a wake up call to us all that we need to do whatever we can to minimize the dangers of being on the road," Fincher said. "That would include slowing our speeds down, wearing our seat belts and most importantly giving our time driving our full attention."