Homeless: Peer Recovery Connection must leave uptown as complaints mount

Peer Recovery Connection (PRC) is seeking a new location after it can no longer continue operating at 133 E. Main St. in uptown Martinsville.

PRC is "A recovery program,” said PRC Board Chair Mary Berger -- "recovery from substance issues, and we have 12 different step meetings that go on here … also there’s a group for family members of people that have been in … substance abuse.”

But neighboring businesses and their patrons say that over the past few months increasing numbers of people who hang around outside PRC and walk around the area are turning uptown into a place people aren't comfortable to be.

Forrest Forschmiedt, the proprietor of Made in Martinsville, described his discomfort with the place.

“My wife will not come to my store if she has to park more than a couple car lengths towards the PRC. She has been followed up the block by people who were hanging out in front of the PRC. They begged for money and/or cigarettes. She absolutely will not park in the lot by Rania's,” which adjoins the PRC building, Forschmiedt said by email.

PRC Executive Director Keith Owens said PRC is the former WeCare, which for years operated in a Tudor-style house on Church Street Extension.

One of PRC's main goals is to “promote hope,” Owens said, and all PRC employees are in recovery. PRC has “evidence-based programming,” multiple anonymous 12 step programs and LGBTQ+ community meetings and is “all about equity,” Owens said.

The PRC website lists the staff as Kathy Otto, transportation manager and data manager; Timothy Hairston, group facilitator; Scott Anders, transportation manager; Charlene Martin and Josh Moore. On the board of directors with Berger are Thomas Gaston Millner, vice-chair; Sam Petty, treasurer; Ariel Johnson, secretary; Bob Becker; Tammy Booth, membership chair; Robert Riley, membership vice-chair; Stanley Logan; Brian Poore; and Pamela Chitwood.

Homeless

“We have been evicted," Owens said on Nov. 28. "They’ve [L&F LLC] given us 30 days to find a new place to live because, I quote ‘those people on the sidewalk are bad for uptown business.'"

Property owner F&L LLC is run by Tim Martin. Martin said that PRC is not being evicted but that rather F&L LLC is not renewing the lease and asked PRC to vacate the space by Dec. 31.

“Along the Dick and Willie Trail are quite a few people that are homeless and we provide … sandwiches or we’ve provided cereal or things like that if somebody’s hungry,” Berger said. “We also want to serve them because a large percentage of them … are also substance abusers.”

“That’s how we have attracted some homeless [people] … So now we’re having a lot of complaints, our current landlord who was really helpful in renting this place to us now feels like we’re causing problems for downtown and … we’re creating issues.”

Owens said that though the organization is not geared specifically for homeless people, “it’s a spillover from the disease of addiction.”

Berger said that the “issues” that have caused the lease not to be re-signed include having people standing on the sidewalk and people smoking outside the building. Martin said that he has received complaints about this and more both by phone and face-to-face.

Typically, around 8 to 9 a.m. a few people, whom long-time residents say they don't recognize, can be seen sleeping around the building, and before long six or eight people can be seen loitering in front of the building, in the parking lot next to it and across the road.

Throughout each day various people, mostly men, linger outside, many spending from half an hour to most of a day there.

“They are panhandling," Martin said. "They’re standing in front of the stores, congregating, filling up the parking lot. Homeless are laying around everywhere. Police have been constantly called … There’s many instances."

“I’ve never seen anyone threatened … They’re smoking, they’re outside on the sidewalk smoking,” Owens said. “We have rules and regulations that we follow because we are a non-profit.” Members cannot have drugs or alcohol on the premises, can’t be high and cannot prey on other members, he said.

“We have worked very hard to get people that are problem people,” Berger said, because those are the people that need help.

“We are bad for business uptown,” Owens said. “A lot of times in early recovery, you’ve burnt every bridge with family members, with spouses, you don’t have an ID, you don’t have a birth certificate.”

Owens said that the PRC building closes at 5 p.m. and no one is able to sleep over in the building. Once it closes, he said, he encourages people to go to the MHC Warming Center, 725 Beechnut Lane, where he is the assistant director.

Problems

More than a dozen people, about half business owners or employees and the rest their customers, told the Bulletin that they felt unsafe now uptown with the influx of people wandering the streets over the past few months, mostly men they had not seen before summer.

Some of them described unsettling encounters with those men. One described a man who walks around with a machete. Others described a man who has driven a 3-wheeled bicycle the wrong way down the one-way Main Street in the middle of the road, in the direction of oncoming cars.

Only Forschmiedt agreed to be quoted by name.

“I have talked to a fellow who openly admitted to me (and, on another occasion, the owner of the business next door) that he sells drugs in the parking lot next to the PRC,” Forschmiedt wrote, and “I have had good customers leave the store because intoxicated folks from the center wander into the store.”

Owens said when PRC clients violate rules they are suspended from the program, but PRC can’t prevent former clients from being outside the building.

On another occasion, Forschmiedt said, “Before I opened my business and while I was working on the space, I had more than one person, obviously high or impaired, come into the store to ask for money. One fellow in particular came back multiple times. He was shirtless on a couple of occasions and covered with white supremacist tattoos. By the quality of them, and the fact that he told me he recently got out of prison, they were jailhouse tattoos. He talked constantly and mostly incoherently ...”

“Recently a fellow, whom I now see regularly at the center, started to tear open a bag of garbage left on the curb,” Forschmiedt added. “I stopped him and told him not to tear open the bag and spread the garbage around. He picked up the bag and walked away with it. I don't know where he spread the garbage around after that. That fellow is still a regular at the center and roams the street.”

Forschmiedt also reported that he has had problems with shoplifting attempts. “I have pairs of people, whom I have seen earlier in the day in front of the PRC, come into my store and use a familiar shoplifting scheme wherein one person engages the shopkeeper in conversation to distract while the other roams the store looking for things to steal. When these folks come in, I keep them both engaged in the conversation and follow them. They leave fairly quickly,” he said.

“I have been told in conversations away from my store about visitors who walk down through the parking area/alley across from the Big Chair, see the folks hanging out in front of the PRC, turn around and go back to Church Street,” Forschmiedt said.

“I do my best to be polite to these [PRC] folks. I don't want to take it upon myself to chase them away and possibly suffer retribution or vandalism to my business. However, a historic business district that the city supposedly wants to revitalize is no place for the Peer Recovery Center.”

'Not in my backyard'

Martin said that he is “not trying to be mean” and that “they need a place, it’s just not there … I do not want to hurt them. I do think their service provides a good service; it’s just in the wrong location.”

“I think it’s the mentality of ‘not in my backyard,’" Owens said. “But, you know, it’s a problem that exists and we have a shelter if I’m a cat or dog that will pick me up, give me medical attention and house me … But if I’m a human being, there is no such place that exists in our community.”

“It’s just we have people that are not very happy with it,” Martin said. “We have a lot of people that shop and it’s not the place for them [Peer Recovery Connection] to be.”