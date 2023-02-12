Writer’s Note: There were about 25 guests at the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center during the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 6, but not all there on the same nights.

Several asked me to tell their stories in the Bulletin. I told them I would conduct interviews at the end of my week, and that official interview time would be marked by my sitting at the table and with clarification that the conversation was an interview for a newspaper article. Except for then, I would not use their names.

On the weekend when I was conducting the interviews with individuals, four or five of those who had told me their stories during informal conversations were not there, so were not interviewed. Here’s how they told me they became homeless: One just out of prison and had spent the prior night at his mother’s house; one from out of town who came here for a girlfriend, then remained here after they broke up, and he ended up in jail; one with a wife and children, and they had a legal dispute over the house they were living in and were expecting to buy from a relative so the wife and children are staying with one of her relatives while he stays at the center for the night; one left behind when the son he was living with moved away; one from another state who likes living on the streets; and a few who just seem to shift around to different friends’ and relatives’ houses for the long term.

The Silent Ones

Three or four of the men who were at the warming center for all or nearly all of the week don’t talk.

They are polite, gentle and deferential with an air of vulnerability about them. The volunteers and, it seems, some of the other homeless are protective of them.

They keep to themselves, silent shadows who have their meals, then retire to their cots. When greeted cheerfully or encouragingly, their responses vary from a slight movement of the mouth as if to suggest a smile, to a shy, downward tilt of the head with a barely audible “hello” or “good morning” and small grin in return.

No one knows their stories.

John Wayne Lawless

John Wayne Lawless (yes, named after the his father’s favorite movie star) grew up in the mountains of Patrick County, and he has the tall tales to prove it.

In the late 1960s or early 1970s, he once caught 98 rattlesnakes and carried them live in burlap sacks to a buyer in Roanoke, who paid good money for them. The hide, meat and venom all were in demand.

The 66-year-old has been homeless “going on about a year now,” he said.

He had lived for five years in a house on Maple Street “and they condemned it. Everybody had to move out.

“All my clothes, my pots and pans, my dishes and even my pictures on the wall” stayed behind at the house when he left.

Next, “I stayed with my brother for a while and we didn’t get along. He was a little bit bossy and stuff – naw, that wouldn’t work.

“He was a platoon sergeant in the Marines, so he was used to giving orders and stuff. When he got a little bossy I just left.”

Then Lawless returned to more on the topic of that house on Maple Street.

“I was buying that place and my girlfriend’s son moved in. He bought his girlfriend. I was the one paying the bills. I ended up trying to pay it all and I couldn’t afford it; they took the gas and electricity off,” he said.

The hardest part about being homeless is “getting cold and staying out of the rain. Trying to find something to eat. I know about five decent places where I can get me something to eat.”

He had advice to others so they don’t fall into the same trouble: “One thing about it, keep your jobs and always pay your bills.”

People who are having a hard time “can get food stamps and make do. They can get a place like that, even if they have to start out with paper plates – the cheapest thing you can buy, you can survive on it.”

People can’t imagine “how hard it is not having their own place,” he said.

However, not everyone is bothered by life on the streets.

“Some of them, that’s the way they want to live. I know a few of them like that – young and able to work, but they won’t go out and try to find a job.”

Sharlene English

Note: Rather than have an interview, Sharlene English, who is in her 50’s, wrote about her experiences on paper. Her account is abbreviated here for space considerations.

‘My name is Sharlene English. I am blessed – in somewhat better shape than most of the residents here. I’m blessed with a job. I feel that’s half the battle won.”

English had lived in her last apartment for five years, she wrote. She wrote about confusion when the building was sold, and she ended up evicted. Her car also is broken down and in the shop, and she doesn’t have a working phone at the moment. She says she is grateful for the Warming Center.

“The things I think will help the center is finding a place/a facility or building that would stay or help the center operate longer, like 24 hours seven days a week; have a timeline depending on the individual’s needs and if they are participating in their own success and not just drinking and drugging depending on the center to do everything, but if they are doing what they can to help themselves and obeying the rules of the center, which should include respecting the staff and volunteers of the center, which also includes the church and its officials and the church property, having respect including remembering that this is a church and a house of God even if this is a warming center, reminding everyone it is still a church, and no disrespecting people who want to bless their meals before receiving them; and the center should have worship time for those who want to worship.

“I know it operates off donations; this is why the center needs for the city officials to step in and help out and add rules such as if it does get approved for any additional help like if you are here for a longer time you should be really trying to get off drugs and alcohol, trying to get your GED if you don’t have one, and get a job or help with SSI disability or help people with whatever they need help with.

“I’ve been here at the warming center for about three or four weeks; it has really helped with a temporary place to stay. Otherwise, I would have nowhere to go.

“The center staff have helped set up a ride to work that also picks me up from work. They also give you breakfast and dinner.

“The staff here really tries to help everyone out with getting back on our feet with getting a permanent place to live and getting a job, like helping apply online; helping with getting benefits at Social Services, picture ID, Social Security card.”

Bobby Martin

Bobby Martin, 55, has been living on the streets for about a year, after an ex-girlfriend he had been living with dropped him off – without even his clothes or wallet.

His most recent job had been at Radial, but he lost that job. He said he also had worked for Sara Lee and volunteered for about 30 years total with the Martinsville then Fieldale fire departments.

For his first winter homeless he stayed under the 220 bridge near El Parral. About 30 people live under that bride, he estimated.

He lost five of his toes to frostbite, had surgery and then spent a few months in a nursing home recuperating. Then it was back to the streets.

Other health problems include “a heart attack in 2019 and I died three times and they cracked my chest and they brought me back to life.”

He says the community is not hospitable to the homeless.

“I grew up in Martinsville. Used to be you could go to the bathroom” in local businesses, “no problems whatsoever.” Now he doesn’t feel welcome to do that.

“You’ve got people to put $3 million in a daggum church. The city of Martinsville says ‘We’re broke – got to revert back to township – made a bunch of bad investments.”

Martin is hoping City Council will come through with some funding for a homeless shelter.

“What the heck do we pay taxes for? We pay taxes to have somewhere to go, to be safe.”

Some homeless people “bum some money. Most of us, we’re honest people. We just come out here, walk around. We try to be positive toward the community.”

James L. Sumner

James L. Sumner was born in Martinsville General Hospital in 1964. In his 59 years of living this is the first time he hasn’t had a place to stay.

“It’s cold during the day and it’s raining. You feel down in the dumps. You’ve just got to deal with it,” he said – “but I’m a survivor out here.

“I’ve got a lot of friends. A lot of people I’ve done work for in Martinsville – people are going to recognize me.”

He’s a carpenter who will “remodel anything – anything with a house: trim, countertops, ceramic tile, laminate floors, sheetrock, plumbing,” you name it.

Sumner said he was living in Martinsville in a house he was working on but the owner, who he said had “offered me to stay in his house, kicked me right out on the street.”

“This cold is not to be messed with. Hyperthermia is going to set in,” he said. The center “is saving a bunch of lives.

“We need somewhere we can go. During the day we’re fighting for 10 hours and you’re just trying to stay warm” on the streets.

“Another thing is we don’t have no facilities” for bathing or hygiene. “YMCA did [offer showers], but bad apples over there messed it up for everyone else.”

Piedmont Community Services is helping him get identity documents so he can get a steady job, he said, and once he does that, he could get a place to live.

He’s been used to working “under the table. I ain’t trying to beat the government or anything, just out here trying to survive.”

Bilal Abdullah

‘It’s hard to get enough rest. That makes it worser for someone homeless, especially when it’s cold out there and raining and something like that,” said Bilal Alkareen Abdullah, who’s been out on the streets since Aug. 31.

“People on medication and stuff need a whole 10 to 12 hours of sleep,” he said. He has been taking medications since 1996 and currently is on psychotropic medications, he said. He had to get up in time to leave the center by 8 a.m. when could “could have slept ‘til 12 o’clock” if he had a home.

He has been coming to the warming center for about a month. Several older family members have passed away over the past few years and he’s “not supposed to see my mother. We’re supposed to stay a hundred feet against each other. She took out a no trespassing out on me” on Aug. 31.

That’s the day he got out of jail, he said, after a July 17 charge of assault and battery of a family member. He’s looking forward to his Sept. 9, 2024, court date. “They give me two years to come back to court to make sure I’ve been abiding by what the judge said I had to abide by,” he said.

He’s been in and out of jail, with a history of cocaine and probation violations. “Most of the time when I went to jail it was over me trying to get some money to get something to eat with,” he said. Food stamps have helped him get by for the past couple of years.

It’s his first time being homeless and “a humbling experience,” and he wants other people to know “that life can change up for anybody at any time. You never know: You can be safe and warm at home tonight, and next week you can be living at the shelter somewhere. You don’t want to take for granted your property, because you never know when you’re going to be stripped of them and need some help.”

Abdullah is waiting on his check and hoping to get enough money to get his own place. “I need to talk to a couple of landlords who have houses. … I want a good apartment where I can have company over without a whole lot of hassle.”

Until then, he spends his days at the Y, the library, the gazebo on the Dick & Willie Trail and goes to “see my homeboys, drink a cup of coffee with them or something like that. Then I head back up to town after I make my rounds.”

He’s from West End and knows plenty of people, but “I feel sorry for some people who don’t have no friends, nothing,” he said, pointing to another man: “He don’t know nobody around here. At least I can go somewhere and sit out for a few hours.”

Steve Workman

Ridgeway native Steve Workman, 60, went to the warming center for about three weeks after “a friend of mine was telling me about it.”

His story is a common one at the center – he ended up out on the street after living with a woman fell through.

“I got in a fuss with this old girl. I renovated [rented] with her,” each paying half the rent on a house on Maple Street.

“I done paid my half to her, but she went to jail. She didn’t tell me she was going, and didn’t tell me what for.”

Once she left “it all went to heck. I done spent all my money” buying things for the house, such as “clothes, quilts and a microwave. Then she started getting crazy and she went to jail.”

Just before she did, though, “she threw all my clothes out on Thursday when the trash truck came.

“I wasn’t there when they came and got her, but I noticed my clothes were gone. I had to go right then; I wasn’t on the landlord’s deed. She was hiding me secretly; her check paid the rent.”

He tried staying at his cousin’s for a while, but the cousin charged him $20 a day rent.

The warming center “is a big help for people that’s homeless,” he said. “Some people are out here that can’t read and write and don’t know how to get help.

“In my situation, I done drugs and I done alcohol really bad over the years,” but not anymore: “I might have a beer once in a blue moon, no type of drugs. I smoke a little weed or something. It helps me feel better.”

When the warming center is closed he stays in “a tent in the woods. It’s cold, no heat, but it keeps you from getting wet.”

Workman has worked here and there doing odd jobs. He rides a bike and carries tools with him in a backpack he estimates weighs around 75 pounds.

He has to be careful to keep his belongings with him at all times because otherwise “someone will get it from you. There are full-time thieves. I’ve had six bicycles stolen. When they steal them I buy another.”

He builds bikes by buying bike parts at the flea market. His favorite make of bike is Schwinn, which is “built better, tougher, is more expensive and lasts longer” than a bike one would buy at a department store.

For fun he likes to make wind chimes and birdhouses. He’s enjoyed drawing all his life, and “I might draw eight or nine pictures a day, mostly faces, animals and cartoons a little bit.”

He has a son and grandbaby in Danville, but is going to stick it out in Martinsville.

“I’m trying to get back on my feet again, have my own place,” he said.

“I’m going to find me a young lady. It don’t have to be a young lady. It can be a whatever lady.”

A week at the MHC Warming Center -- Seven evenings, nights and mornings in the cold-weather refuge Experiencing the MHC Warming Center behind the scenes for an entire week -- and getting to know the homeless people and their stories of how they ended up that way