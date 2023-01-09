Homeless survey to be held Jan. 25; annual Point-in-Time Count valuable for funding

The 2023 Point-In-Time (PIT) Count survey of homeless people will be conducted Jan. 25 across the nation, including Southside.

A PIT Count is a requirement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for “any community that receives homeless services funding,” said STEP Inc. Housing Services Director Felecia Watkins.

STEP (Solutions That Empower People) is an organization that helps individuals and families overcome adversity and enhance their quality of life. The organization is part of the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition (WPBHC).

STEP’s funding comes from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), said Watkins. She is the head over two programs that aim to aid in preventing homelessness, Rapid Re-Housing and Virginia Housing Solutions Program (VHSP).

Rapid Re-housing provides financial assistance to homeless veterans, individuals and families in Franklin, Patrick, Henry and Pittsylvania counties and the cities of Martinsville and Danville. VHSP provides financial assistance and case management to low-income families and individuals in the same region who are at risk of losing their homes.

These are the programs that would receive funding based off of data from the PIT Count at STEP.

Watkins has been working in homeless services for 10 years and took charge of the PIT Count in the West Piedmont District four or five years ago, she said.

The count is done nationally each year through the Continuum of Care (CoC) which is made up of different organizations. The CoC is a HUD program that promotes “community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness,” according to the HUD website.

“The purpose of the count is to find anybody who is unsheltered during that night,” Watkins said. “And what that does is saves the data for HUD” to let them know how many homeless individuals were found compared to the current aid that the community receives for homeless services.

“It’s used to decide where the funding for homeless services goes,” she added.

The CoC and the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition have been in place and helping conduct the PIT Count for several years but, Watkins said, in just the past few years they “are now ramping it up and making it know that this is the data that we’ve got to get if we’re going to fight this fight against homelessness.”

For the count, individuals from organizations all over the West Piedmont District will go out in the community and conduct surveys of homeless people.

The counters are divided into area teams, each with a captain. The teams begin counting at 6 p.m. and go until 6 a.m.

Because it is conducted in the winter, Watkins said, the results can vary depending on how cold of a night it is.

“If its 10 degrees then folks have squirreled away before we even start the count,” she said. “So they’ve squirreled away or did whatever they were gonna do, whether it be warming centers” or relative’s houses.

“Traditionally, no community gets a good unsheltered count because you have to be able to know where those folk are,” she said. WPBHC holds mock counts in warmer parts of the year, Watkins said, in which they received better count results than they see in the winter.

Watkins added that the success of the count also depends on how well they build up trust within the homeless community.

“Until we start to work together as a region and build a crisis response as a region … We’re never going to get a handle on what’s going on,” Watkins said. “Until we do a better job at capturing the data [and] working together as a region to address the crisis situation were never going to get any additional money.”

The partners that Watkins works with include: Piedmont Community Services, HAVEN, Southside Survivor Response Center, Martinsville Warming Center, Franklin County Warming Center, House of Hope, The Community Fellowship, United Way of Martinsville-Henry County, Patrick and Henry Community College, Veterans Department representation, Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services and Danville Department of Social Services.

“It’s not a Martinsville-Henry County problem,” Watkins said. “It’s not a Franklin County problem. This is a regional problem … We’ve got to come together as a region, and the municipalities have to be a part of that.”