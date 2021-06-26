HomeTrust bank to fold operations in Martinsville and Danville in September

The bank expects to record a total pretax charge of approximately $1.5 million for costs associated with impacted employees, impairment of an operating lease asset, the write-down of branch facilities and other net costs during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, the release stated.

In the letter sent to customers of the affected branches, those with a safe deposit box are asked to visit their branches before Sept. 3 to close their boxes and move their items elsewhere.

If you have a safe deposit box but do not have anything in it, the letter asks that you return the keys to your local branch and sign a closure form.

If you have lost your key, you are asked to call your branch and arrange for an appointment to open your box. You will need photo identification to do this, and there will be no charge for lost keys. If you choose to move your box to another HomeTrust branch, the bank will extend a year of free rental.

As for all customers of the affected branches, the release says that the bank expects to service customers of the closed branches through its remaining network of 32 branches and digital banking services.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

