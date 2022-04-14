Reversion was a key topic once again, this time at the Horsepasture community meeting hosted Tuesday by Horsepasture District County Supervisor Debra Buchanan.

Since reversion is a legal and political process, Deputy County Administrator Wagoner said, “the county’s legal representation are making counters to all the city’s filings that … the county is generally opposed to reversion because it will not be a positive financial move for the county.”

Studies have shown that reversion could cause the equivalent of an impact of 8 cents on real estate tax if the city is reverted to a town and the county is required to take over services, he said.

“If they revert to the town, we get another 150 inmates that the sheriff has to worry about, we get another 1,000 children that we have to educate at the school system,” he said.

“From the surface, it sounds like … we can consolidate here, consolidate there, we’re saving money,” Buchanan said. “But from a dollars and cents standpoint, that’s where we’re having to look at it and how it’s going to affect our Henry County residents and how much additional they will have to pay. And they will have to pay.”

About 10 people attended the open meeting, which was held at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club building.

In other matters:

Buchanan said the Preston Road waterline project, which will extend from Pleasant Grove to the intersection of Marigold Road and along Spencer-Preston Road, Marigold Road and Evergreen Drive, will take 12 months to complete.

Public Service Authority (PSA) has submitted an application for a grant to extend sewer from Grassy Creek Road along Route 58 to Carver Road, she said, and Henry County should know the results by the summer.

She also reported that Henry County, using funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, established Riverview Park. The park lies on a 117-acre tract next to the Smith River Sports Complex, and plans are being made to “determine the best use and the best development practices for outdoor recreation.”

Buchanan gave an update on the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center (CCBC): The construction of Crown Holdings on lot 4 is started, with most of the site work completed and vertical steel framing being installed. All the jobs except for one in accounting have been filled, she said.

Henry County received a tobacco grant of $357,741 that was matched for an additional $357,741. This will be used to grade and develop 6.7 acres on lot 5 at CCBC, and bids are out and due by April 14.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) awarded Henry County $1,036,250 through the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program to “clear-cut the remaining property on lot 2 and prepare the grading design,” Buchanan said.

There was also an update given on the Fieldale Revitalization Project. The Appalachian Regional Commission gave Henry County $500,000 to complete an interior renovation to the Fieldale Recreation Center. However, “Henry County is also looking for additional grants to help fund this project, but it is moving along,” Buchanan said.

A new swing set for Jordan Creek Park, which had been requested by multiple people, should arrive in six weeks, she said.

Henry County Parks and Recreation’s Winter Program Guide covers activities through April. The new Summer Program Guide, which will be released May 13, will have information on programs in May through August.

The Henry County dog park behind the Henry County Parks and Recreation Center (the old Collinsville YMCA) is almost complete, Buchanan said. It will have separate areas for small and large dogs, a sitting area with a shade structure and drinking water will be available for dogs.

“Renovations and improvements are continuing at the Henry County recreation center,” Buchanan said. There are senior services for active and passive activities and also youth, adult and family activities.

Buchanan gave an update on the Philpott Marina and Group Campground, which both attracts visitors from out of town and bring in tourism dollars. The campground is booked about a year ahead of time, and the boat slip waiting list has around 150 people on it.

The Second annual Henry County Fair is being planned for Sept. 21-24. At the fair, the midway is returning and there will be food, concerts, two ground attraction shows and a large animal exhibit. The gate admission is $5.

Public Safety’s second Fire and EMS Academy will be held on May 2. The academy will train people, who could begin serving the community immediately after graduation. They also need volunteers to take EMS and fire calls, to volunteer contact a local agency directly or call Public Safety.

After a redistricting, which happens every 10 years, all of Henry County will be in the 9th congressional district, the Henry County senatorial district changed from the 20th to the 7th and the House districts will now be split between the 47th and 48th.

Henry County is in need of election workers, said Buchanan. There will be a primary election on June 21 for the 9th congressional seat and the general election on Nov. 8. Contact the registrar’s office to sign up to volunteer.

Wagoner’s updates

The budget plan will be released publicly next week, Wagoner said, and will be presented to the board for consideration and potential adjustments.

“A couple things that we’ve kind of encountered this year is all the same things that you are encountering,” Wagoner said: inflation.

He recognized the NASCAR race weekend at the 75th anniversary of the Martinsville Speedway. “Sometimes it might be an inconvenience if you get caught in traffic, but they really do have a significant impact on our community,” he said.

He also spoke about SCHOCK, a German sink manufacturing company, which will be located in the Patriot Center Industrial Park on Beaver Creek Drive and is investing around $85 million in capital investment and will create 355 new jobs.

Press Glass, also located in the industrial park, makes large pieces of glass for skyscrapers. The company is running a first and second shift and working on a third, Wagoner said.

Wagoner also reported that the county received a $33 million grant to expand internet broadband as a response to the pandemic, revealing the necessity of good internet at home. The grant provides broadband to residents and businesses that do not have broadband now and will be the best broadband that the county has. After that is completed, Phase Two would be to seek out funds to provide better broadband for everyone, he said.

The county is working on a solution to the housing problem that is a result of more people moving to the area, Wagoner said. The county worked with a private contractor to convert the old John Redd Smith School in Collinsville into 39 apartments and the old Fieldale Elementary School into 26 new apartments. The apartments aren’t meant to be high-end or low-end, but suitable for the working class.

In Villa Heights a “whole row of dilapidated houses” were removed and demolished. The goal is to put some nice houses back on it and sell to “decent residents” and make a good community there, Wagoner said.

The county submitted a grant application this week to extend the waterline along Horsepasture Price Road to Commonwealth Crossing Business Park. “I think that project is about a $7 million project, and I know that’s very much need in the Horsepasture community and the Ridgeway area as well,” said Wagoner.

Sheriff’s updates

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry gave an update on the new Adult Detention Center. Friday will mark three weeks since inmates were moved in. The detention center staff was able to move all the inmates in over a period of 36 hours, said Perry.

There are currently around 180 inmates, and after the weekend’s NASCAR race “we had two or three recipients that were the first ‘drunk in publics’ to be arrested from the Martinsville Speedway and brought to the new Henry County Adult Detention Center,” he added.

“There’s a lot more going on in there than ever before,” Perry said. The detention center has greater ability to deal with mental health issues, a medical vendor that works with the center, an incoming work release program, reading programs, GED programs, anger management courses and inmates can even complete academic portions of trade classes.

Perry also cautioned people in the Martinsville and Henry County area to be cautious of scams involving home repair scams and IRS scams and said that the drug take back box has been moved to the lobby of the adult detention center.

VDOT updates

Lisa Hughes, resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), spoke about Work Zone Safety Week taking place this week. “I just want it to be a reminder to you all to look out for our workers. They risk their lives every day to make our roads better and it really is a dangerous job,” she said.

She added that work zone injuries and fatalities have increased since 2020, and so have distracted driving instances. This does not just include using cell phones but also means using the radio, heater or air conditioning, drinking and eating while driving.

Hughes also brought up the Move Over Law, which requires drivers that “if you see yellow flashing lights, you treat them the same as you do the blue lights.”

Work has begun on the Lovers Leap project, which is a $300 million project to make highway 58 four lanes to the top of the mountain. The construction is projected to go on through 2026.

A safety project is starting on highway 220 from Lee Ford Camp Road to the North Carolina state line on the southbound lane. VDOT will be widening and paving the shoulders, installing rumble strips and upgrading the guardrail starting April 25.

VDOT will install overhead flasher lights at the intersection of Preston Road by the Dollar General. The design is finished and will advertise for bids at the end of the year and project construction to start next year, Hughes said.

