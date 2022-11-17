Horsepasture gets update; Topics include industrial center upgrade, Fieldale improvements adn new jail

The Horsepasture Community Meeting was held on Tuesday evening, and though the weather was rainy and cold people still showed up to get an update.

The meeting is held two or three times a year to “bring the government to the people,” Henry County Board of Supervisors Horsepasture Representative Debra Buchanan said.

Updates from Horsepasture included the following:

The Preston Road water line extension is at 50% completion; the Marigold Road, Evergreen Drive and Spencer Preston Road water line project is 98% complete; and the Eagle Lane and Pine Forest well systems have been closed and connected to the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) water distribution.

Buchanan said that the PSA has submitted an application to the Virginia Department of Housing (VDH) for water line installation on Horsepasture Price Road and expects to learn by next month if it is approved. The PSA also applied for a grant with the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to extend sewer from Grassy Creek to Carver Road along Route 58.

Lot 5 at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center (CCBC) is being graded and is 95% completed, and once it is finished provide a 7-acre pad for marketing.

Southwestern Virginia Gas is close to finishing a project that will provide gas to and within the CCBC, Buchanan added. Crown Holdings construction on Lot 5 should be finished by the end of 2022 and Press Glass is up and running.

Plans for grading on lot 2 at the CCBC are being worked on by Henry County staff, which would provide an additional 150 acres for marketing to companies. There are currently 50 acres available, but the county has found that most companies want more than that.

Through funding from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Access and the Virginia Department of Transportation, the county has funding to upgrade Reservoir Road and improved secondary access to the CCBC.

Phase 6A of the Dick and Willie Passage is around 10% complete. The county is currently looking for funds to complete the remaining .9 mile of phase 6A to connect the two sections of the trail.

Currently, a master plan is in works for the 117 acres of land adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex. There is a survey out to get the input from the community on what they would like to see in the park. The link is www.henrycountyva.gov/riverview.

Buchanan spoke about the Fieldale Heritage Revitalization Project which the county had received $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Funding Commission to complete. Organizers were pursuing additional funds from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCH) and were waiting on an announcement regarding funding; the day after the Horsepasture meeting, Wednesday, the Commonwealth of Virginia announced that it awarded a $1 million grant to the Fieldale project.

Henry County will help the Bassett Community Center by serving as the applicant for a planning grant and the West Piedmont Health District Commission will serve as the grant administer. The grant was submitted on Nov. 1 and would go towards a feasibility study to help bring the center back to life.

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner said that Henry County unemployment rate is only 2.6 %. There are 25,194 people working in Henry County and that is more people working today since 2003, and the average manufacturing job wage is increasing, he said.

The crowd at the Martinsville Speedway this year was the biggest there has been since 2006, Wagoner said.

The CCBC park as a whole has full electrical capabilities, has a substation inside the park, has over 100 megawatt capacity for customers there, has 20,000 mcf capacity for natural gas, 3 million capacity per day for water, a 1 million gallon water tank on sight, can handle 3 million gallons of sewer each day, has rail access and has a 1 terabit per second broadband connection, Wagoner said.

The county has been working on recruiting a hotel to the community. The nicer ones already here are always full and costly because of the amount of people trying to stay in them, Wagoner said. The county has met with three so far.

Broadband Phase 1 is taking longer than expected but regulatory work through Appalachian power is slowing things down, Wagoner said. Once that is done, it should speed up quickly.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry gave an update, saying that the new jail has been open since March and the facility has made the handling of inmates much easier. All inmates are back from other localities and once the next group of deputies graduates from training, the jail will begin taking in inmates from other localities.

The jail currently houses around 225 inmates but has capacity for 400. It receives one officer from the state for ever three beds it has, Perry said.

Perry also urged citizens to contact members of local and state government to put more focus on efforts to help stop drug use.

Lisa Hughes from VDOT gave an update on projects, saying that the Lover’s Leap project is on track and still set to finish in 2026. The 5-year project covers 8 miles of Route 58 and is a $300 million project. After that is finished, they will begin a Vesta section of 4 miles which will be extended to four lanes and once that is completed, only 7 miles of 58 will not be 4-lane.

Locally, VDOT is working on the plans for flashers that will be placed at the intersection of Preston Road by the Dollar General.

For maintenance, VDOT is working on preparing for the winter and recruiting hired equipment to supplement crews with and they have increased the number of contractors signed up, Hughes said.