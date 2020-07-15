Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to grow in Henry County

There are 18 new cases and four new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Henry County.
That information was included in the Virginia Department of Health’s daily report on Wednesday morning.
Martinsville also had six new cases and one new hospitalization.
The city and county now have had a combined 504 cases and 51 hospitalized cases, or better than a 10% rate. Six residents of the city and county also have died.
That’s an increase of 18 hospitalized cases since June 30. Neither the VDH nor the West Piedmont Health District will divulge information about where and to what severity patients are hospitalized.
There also has been a milder spike in hospitalizations in Patrick and Franklin counties, which are both part of the district.
As of Wednesday morning, Henry County had 381 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with 35 hospitalized and five deaths. Martinsville has 123 cases, 16 hospitalized and one death.
On June 30 those combined numbers were 338 cases and 33 hospitalized.
Meanwhile, Patrick County has 52 cases, and six have been hospitalized and two have died. Franklin County’s total is at 115, with seven hospitalized and one death.
The health district last week ceased its daily distribution of breakdowns of the cases by gender and age. There is no indication how old any of those hospitalized might be.
An inspection of data earlier this week showed that a large segment of those infected are Hispanic.
VDH reported Wednesday there are 73,527 cases statewide, and there have been 1,992 deaths. Some 6,905 people have been hospitalized.
Positive test rates statewide are at 7.2%.
VDH did this week also expanded its data sort at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/ to include key measures by regions, which are broader than the health districts. West Piedmont falls in the Southwest region.
You can find cases, death and testing information broken down by those regions.
Concerned about COVID-19?
